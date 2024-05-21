Alex steht auf Marketing und daher auch auf publikumswirksame Titel, der stammt also nicht von mir.

0:50

Nucleotide exchange and excision technology (NExT) DNA shuffling And Mutational studies on chloramphenicol actetyltransferase I (CATI) https://freidok.uni-freiburg.de/data/11610

Müller KM, Stebel SC, Knall S, Zipf G, Bernauer HS, Arndt KM. Nucleotide exchange and excision technology (NExT) DNA shuffling: a robust method for DNA fragmentation and directed evolution. Nucleic Acids Res. 2005 Aug 1;33(13):e117. doi: 10.1093/nar/gni116. PMID: 16061932; PMCID: PMC1182171. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16061932/

(Stebel, 2007, p. 631) Directed Protein Evolution. In K. Müller & K. Arndt (Eds.), Protein Engineering Protocols (Vol. 349, pp. 631-656). Springer Science & Business Media. https://t.me/DrBines_verbales_Vitriol/6

1:24 https://de.linkedin.com/in/jochen-hecky-4b7845a0 / http://www.syntbio.net/group.html

1:38 Stephanie Hein http://www.cyanolab.de/group.html https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33524990/

1:44 OK, war XING und nicht LinedIN https://www.xing.com/profile/Julia_Saemann

2:40 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312518323562/d577473ds1.htm https://www.annualreports.com/HostedData/AnnualReportArchive/b/NASDAQ_BNTX_2019.pdf https://investors.biontech.de/static-files/4c20d743-ad34-4d12-808e-15f103d52831

3:05 https://www.diepresse.com/1578650/fastenspeisen-ich-taufe-dich-auf-den-namen-karpfen

4:37 https://drbine.substack.com/p/muskelschaden-durch-modrna-produkte

Rösing S, Ullrich F, Meisterfeld S, Schmidt F, Mlitzko L, Croon M, Nattrass RG, Eberl N, Mahlberg J, Schlee M, Wieland A, Simon P, Hilbig D, Reuner U, Rapp A, Bremser J, Mirtschink P, Drukewitz S, Zillinger T, Beissert S, Paeschke K, Hartmann G, Trifunovic A, Bartok E, Günther C. Chronic endoplasmic reticulum stress in myotonic dystrophy type 2 promotes autoimmunity via mitochondrial DNA release. Nat Commun. 2024 Feb 20;15(1):1534. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-45535-1. PMID: 38378748; PMCID: PMC10879130. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38378748/

4:39 https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-03-1.pdf und https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

5:53 Decoding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Immunometabolism in Central Nervous System: human brain normal glial and glioma cells by Raman imaging. Abramczyk, B. Brozek-Pluska, View ORCID ProfileKarolina Beton https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.02.482639v1.full.pdf

7:00 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CGAS%E2%80%93STING_cytosolic_DNA_sensing_pathway

8:02 Mulroney TE, Pöyry T, Yam-Puc JC, Rust M, Harvey RF, Kalmar L, Horner E, Booth L, Ferreira AP, Stoneley M, Sawarkar R, Mentzer AJ, Lilley KS, Smales CM, von der Haar T, Turtle L, Dunachie S, Klenerman P, Thaventhiran JED, Willis AE. N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. Nature. 2024 Jan;625(7993):189-194. doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06800-3. Epub 2023 Dec 6. PMID: 38057663; PMCID: PMC10764286. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06800-3

8:26 Einschlusskörperchen = inclusion bodies https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Einschlussk%C3%B6rperchen

8:36 Vendruscolo M, Knowles TP, Dobson CM. Protein solubility and protein homeostasis: a generic view of protein misfolding disorders. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol. 2011 Dec 1;3(12):a010454. doi: 10.1101/cshperspect.a010454. PMID: 21825020; PMCID: PMC3225949. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21825020/

8:53 Vecchi G, Sormanni P, Mannini B, Vandelli A, Tartaglia GG, Dobson CM, Hartl FU, Vendruscolo M. Proteome-wide observation of the phenomenon of life on the edge of solubility. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2020 Jan 14;117(2):1015-1020. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1910444117. Epub 2019 Dec 31. PMID: 31892536; PMCID: PMC6969518. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31892536/

9:30 Naddaf E, Barohn RJ, Dimachkie MM. Inclusion Body Myositis: Update on Pathogenesis and Treatment. Neurotherapeutics. 2018 Oct;15(4):995-1005. doi: 10.1007/s13311-018-0658-8. PMID: 30136253; PMCID: PMC6277289. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30136253/

11:58 Decoding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Immunometabolism in 1 Central Nervous System: human brain normal glial and glioma cells by Raman imaging. Abramczyk, B. Brozek-Pluska and Karolina Beton https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.02.482639v1.full.pdf

12:14 https://drbine.substack.com/p/warum-vorerkrankungen-durch-modrna

12:41 Morais P, Adachi H, Yu YT. The Critical Contribution of Pseudouridine to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021 Nov 4;9:789427. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2021.789427. PMID: 34805188; PMCID: PMC8600071. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34805188/

12:54 Jones JD, Monroe J, Koutmou KS. A molecular-level perspective on the frequency, distribution, and consequences of messenger RNA modifications. Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA. 2020 Jul;11(4):e1586. doi: 10.1002/wrna.1586. Epub 2020 Jan 21. PMID: 31960607; PMCID: PMC8243748. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31960607/ und https://drbine.substack.com/p/ugurs-grenzdebile-schwachsinnsideen-56a

14:04 No degradation studies on methylpseudouridine... Minute 18:20:52 - ca. 18:22 https://www.aph.gov.au/News_and_Events/Watch_Read_Listen/ParlView/video/1585181

15:25 Karikó K, Buckstein M, Ni H, Weissman D. Suppression of RNA recognition by Toll-like receptors: the impact of nucleoside modification and the evolutionary origin of RNA. Immunity. 2005 Aug;23(2):165-75. doi: 10.1016/j.immuni.2005.06.008. PMID: 16111635. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16111635/

16:16 Manami Tanaka, Tomoo Tanaka, Xiaolong Zhu, Fei Teng, Hong Lin, Zhu Luo, Ying Pan, Sotaro Sadahiro, Toshiyuki Suzuki, Yuji Maeda, Ding Wei, Zhengxin Lu. Huaier Effects on Functional Compensation with Destructive Ribosomal RNA Structure after Anti-SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination. Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research 6 (2022): 553-574. https://www.fortunejournals.com/articles/huaier-effects-on-functional-compensation-with-destructive-ribosomal-rna-structure-after-antisarscov2-mrna-vaccination.html

17:34 https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Endosymbiontentheorie

18:40 https://drbine.substack.com/p/kardiologische-schaden-durch-modrna

19:23 Scalzo S, Santos AK, Ferreira HAS, Costa PA, Prazeres PHDM, da Silva NJA, Guimarães LC, E Silva MM, Rodrigues Alves MTR, Viana CTR, Jesus ICG, Rodrigues AP, Birbrair A, Lobo AO, Frezard F, Mitchell MJ, Guatimosim S, Guimaraes PPG. Ionizable Lipid Nanoparticle-Mediated Delivery of Plasmid DNA in Cardiomyocytes. Int J Nanomedicine. 2022 Jun 30;17:2865-2881. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S366962. PMID: 35795081; PMCID: PMC9252585. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35795081/

19:38 Schreckenberg R, Woitasky N, Itani N, Czech L, Ferdinandy P, Schulz R. Cardiac side effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: Hidden cardiotoxic effects of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 on ventricular myocyte function and structure. Br J Pharmacol. 2024 Feb;181(3):345-361. doi: 10.1111/bph.16262. Epub 2023 Nov 22. PMID: 37828636. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37828636/

21:10 https://factreview.gr/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Rolling-Review-Report-Quality-COVID-19-mRNA-Vaccine-BioNTech.pdf

21:30 https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-3390-11.pdf

22:40 Colwell LJ, Brenner MP, Ribbeck K. Charge as a selection criterion for translocation through the nuclear pore complex. PLoS Comput Biol. 2010 Apr 22;6(4):e1000747. doi: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1000747. PMID: 20421988; PMCID: PMC2858669. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20421988/

23:26 Shankar R, Joshi M, Pathak K. Lipid Nanoparticles: A Novel Approach for Brain Targeting. Pharm Nanotechnol. 2018;6(2):81-93. doi: 10.2174/2211738506666180611100416. PMID: 29886842. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29886842/

24:35 https://drbine.substack.com/p/kationische-nanolipide-was-die-hersteller und

The Biomolecular Corona of Lipid Nanoparticles for Gene Therapy, Valentina Francia, Raymond M. Schiffelers, Pieter R. Cullis, and Dominik Witzigmann, Bioconjugate Chemistry 2020 31 (9), 2046-2059 DOI: 10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.0c00366 https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.0c00366

25:43 https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

25:56 Zhang X, Goel V, Robbie GJ. Pharmacokinetics of Patisiran, the First Approved RNA Interference Therapy in Patients With Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis. J Clin Pharmacol. 2020 May;60(5):573-585. doi: 10.1002/jcph.1553. Epub 2019 Nov 27. PMID: 31777097; PMCID: PMC7187331. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31777097/

26:25 Bitounis D, Jacquinet E, Rogers MA, Amiji MM. Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2024 Apr;23(4):281-300. doi: 10.1038/s41573-023-00859-3. Epub 2024 Jan 23. PMID: 38263456. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38263456/

27:12 Zhang X, Goel V, Robbie GJ. Pharmacokinetics of Patisiran, the First Approved RNA Interference Therapy in Patients With Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis. J Clin Pharmacol. 2020 May;60(5):573-585. doi: 10.1002/jcph.1553. Epub 2019 Nov 27. PMID: 31777097; PMCID: PMC7187331. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31777097/

27:30 Engin A. Dark-Side of Exosomes. Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1275:101-131. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-49844-3_4. PMID: 33539013. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33539013/

27:45 Dobhal G, Datta A, Ayupova D, Teesdale-Spittle P, Goreham RV. Isolation, characterisation and detection of breath-derived extracellular vesicles. Sci Rep. 2020 Oct 15;10(1):17381. doi: 10.1038/s41598-020-73243-5. PMID: 33060613; PMCID: PMC7566616. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33060613/

Sinha A, Yadav AK, Chakraborty S, Kabra SK, Lodha R, Kumar M, Kulshreshtha A, Sethi T, Pandey R, Malik G, Laddha S, Mukhopadhyay A, Dash D, Ghosh B, Agrawal A. Exosome-enclosed microRNAs in exhaled breath hold potential for biomarker discovery in patients with pulmonary diseases. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2013 Jul;132(1):219-22. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2013.03.035. Epub 2013 May 14. PMID: 23683467. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23683467/

Lucchetti D, Santini G, Perelli L, Ricciardi-Tenore C, Colella F, Mores N, Macis G, Bush A, Sgambato A, Montuschi P. Detection and characterisation of extracellular vesicles in exhaled breath condensate and sputum of COPD and severe asthma patients. Eur Respir J. 2021 Aug 5;58(2):2003024. doi: 10.1183/13993003.03024-2020. PMID: 33795323. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33795323/

30:04 https://www.fda.gov/media/126109/download

30:17 https://www.novartis.com/news/zolgensma-acute-liver-failure-update

31:29 Evidence review of the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination and intramuscular vaccine administration. (2024). In National Academies Press eBooks. https://doi.org/10.17226/27746 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/27746/evidence-review-of-the-adverse-effects-of-covid-19-vaccination-and-intramuscular-vaccine-administration

31:35 https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/nuvaxovid-epar-product-information_en.pdf

32:20 https://drbine.substack.com/p/mogliche-autoimmunmechanismen-durch

32:52 Das Schulbuch Linder Biologie Gesamtausgabe 23. Auflage

34:33 Greber UF, Flatt JW. Adenovirus Entry: From Infection to Immunity. Annu Rev Virol. 2019 Sep 29;6(1):177-197. doi: 10.1146/annurev-virology-092818-015550. Epub 2019 Jul 5. PMID: 31283442. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31283442/

35:28 https://drbine.substack.com/p/5-mechanismen-der-thrombosenbildung

36:42 Irrgang P, Gerling J, Kocher K, Lapuente D, Steininger P, Habenicht K, Wytopil M, Beileke S, Schäfer S, Zhong J, Ssebyatika G, Krey T, Falcone V, Schülein C, Peter AS, Nganou-Makamdop K, Hengel H, Held J, Bogdan C, Überla K, Schober K, Winkler TH, Tenbusch M. Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination. Sci Immunol. 2023 Jan 27;8(79):eade2798. doi: 10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798. Epub 2023 Jan 27. PMID: 36548397; PMCID: PMC9847566. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36548397/

Altered IgG4 Antibody Response to Repeated mRNA versus Protein COVID Vaccines

Raj Kalkeri, Mingzhu Zhu, Shane Cloney-Clark, Joyce S. Plested, Anand Parekh, Drew Gorinson, Rongman Cai, Soham Mahato, Pradhipa Ramanathan, L. Carissa Aurelia, Kevin John Selva, Anthony M. Marchese, Louis Fries, Amy W. Chung, Lisa M. Dunkle

medRxiv 2024.01.17.24301374; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.01.17.24301374 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.01.17.24301374v1

37:30 Tsuchida CA, Wasko KM, Hamilton JR, Doudna JA. Targeted nonviral delivery of genome editors in vivo. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2024 Mar 12;121(11):e2307796121. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2307796121. Epub 2024 Mar 4. PMID: 38437567; PMCID: PMC10945750. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38437567/

38:11 Yonker LM, Swank Z, Bartsch YC, Burns MD, Kane A, Boribong BP, Davis JP, Loiselle M, Novak T, Senussi Y, Cheng CA, Burgess E, Edlow AG, Chou J, Dionne A, Balaguru D, Lahoud-Rahme M, Arditi M, Julg B, Randolph AG, Alter G, Fasano A, Walt DR. Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis. Circulation. 2023 Mar 14;147(11):867-876. doi: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025. Epub 2023 Jan 4. PMID: 36597886; PMCID: PMC10010667. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36597886/

38:18 Bangaru S, Ozorowski G, Turner HL, Antanasijevic A, Huang D, Wang X, Torres JL, Diedrich JK, Tian JH, Portnoff AD, Patel N, Massare MJ, Yates JR 3rd, Nemazee D, Paulson JC, Glenn G, Smith G, Ward AB. Structural analysis of full-length SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from an advanced vaccine candidate. Science. 2020 Nov 27;370(6520):1089-1094. doi: 10.1126/science.abe1502. Epub 2020 Oct 20. PMID: 33082295; PMCID: PMC7857404. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33082295/

38:38 Rojas M, Restrepo-Jiménez P, Monsalve DM, Pacheco Y, Acosta-Ampudia Y, Ramírez-Santana C, Leung PSC, Ansari AA, Gershwin ME, Anaya JM. Molecular mimicry and autoimmunity. J Autoimmun. 2018 Dec;95:100-123. doi: 10.1016/j.jaut.2018.10.012. Epub 2018 Oct 26. PMID: 30509385. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30509385/

Vojdani A, Vojdani E, Kharrazian D. Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases. Front Immunol. 2021 Jan 19;11:617089. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2020.617089. PMID: 33584709; PMCID: PMC7873987. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33584709/

Nunez-Castilla J, Stebliankin V, Baral P, Balbin CA, Sobhan M, Cickovski T, Mondal AM, Narasimhan G, Chapagain P, Mathee K, Siltberg-Liberles J. Potential Autoimmunity Resulting from Molecular Mimicry between SARS-CoV-2 Spike and Human Proteins. Viruses. 2022 Jun 28;14(7):1415. doi: 10.3390/v14071415. PMID: 35891400; PMCID: PMC9318917. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35891400/

39:12 Murphy WJ, Longo DL. A Possible Role for Anti-idiotype Antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination. N Engl J Med. 2022 Jan 27;386(4):394-396. doi: 10.1056/NEJMcibr2113694. Epub 2021 Nov 24. PMID: 34818473. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34818473/

40:46 https://drbine.substack.com/p/mogliche-schadmechanismen-der-modrna

Taieb A, Mounira EE. Pilot Findings on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine-Induced Pituitary Diseases: A Mini Review from Diagnosis to Pathophysiology. Vaccines (Basel). 2022 Nov 24;10(12):2004. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10122004. PMID: 36560413; PMCID: PMC9786744. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36560413/

43:00 https://drbine.substack.com/p/n1-methylpseudouridin-m1-als-krebsbeschleuniger https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36560413/

44:58 https://biochemical-pathways.com/#/map/1

45:46 Wikipedia contributors. (2024, March 30). FOXP2. Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FOXP2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FOXP2

47:03 P53: The Gene that Cracked the Cancer Code by Sue Armstrong. (n.d.). Pic. https://www.publishersweekly.com/9781472910516

https://www.amazon.de/P53-Gene-That-Cracked-Cancer/dp/1472910516/

47:27 Drayman N, Ben-Nun-Shaul O, Butin-Israeli V, Srivastava R, Rubinstein AM, Mock CS, Elyada E, Ben-Neriah Y, Lahav G, Oppenheim A. p53 elevation in human cells halt SV40 infection by inhibiting T-ag expression. Oncotarget. 2016 Aug 16;7(33):52643-52660. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.10769. PMID: 27462916; PMCID: PMC5288138. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27462916/

47:45 Ranzani M, Annunziato S, Adams DJ, Montini E. Cancer gene discovery: exploiting insertional mutagenesis. Mol Cancer Res. 2013 Oct;11(10):1141-58. doi: 10.1158/1541-7786.MCR-13-0244. Epub 2013 Aug 8. PMID: 23928056; PMCID: PMC3836224. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23928056/

49:50 https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download

50:58 https://drbine.substack.com/p/mogliche-schadmechanismen-der-modrna

51:10 https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/arne-burkhardt-interview-12-23-23/

51:37 Menezes V, Malek A, Keelan JA. Nanoparticulate drug delivery in pregnancy: placental passage and fetal exposure. Curr Pharm Biotechnol. 2011 May;12(5):731-42. doi: 10.2174/138920111795471010. PMID: 21342124. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21342124/

Kulvietis V, Zalgeviciene V, Didziapetriene J, Rotomskis R. Transport of nanoparticles through the placental barrier. Tohoku J Exp Med. 2011 Dec;225(4):225-34. doi: 10.1620/tjem.225.225. PMID: 22052087.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22052087/

Riley RS, Kashyap MV, Billingsley MM, White B, Alameh MG, Bose SK, Zoltick PW, Li H, Zhang R, Cheng AY, Weissman D, Peranteau WH, Mitchell MJ. Ionizable lipid nanoparticles for in utero mRNA delivery. Sci Adv. 2021 Jan 13;7(3):eaba1028. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aba1028. PMID: 33523869; PMCID: PMC7806221.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33523869/

52:29 https://www.arznei-telegramm.de/html/2006_07/0607068_02.html OK, ist komplexer, ACE2 ist Teil der Ras Kaskade, die mit ACE beginnt und da gibt es bekanntermaßen Probleme bei Schwangerschaft

I Hamming; ME Cooper; BL Haagmans; NM Hooper; R Korstanje; ADME Osterhaus; W Timens; AJ Turner; G Navis; H van Goor (2007). The emerging role of ACE2 in physiology and disease. , 212(1), 1–11. doi:10.1002/path.2162 https://sci-hub.yncjkj.com/10.1002/path.2162

53:00 Ab min 30 -32

53:14 Edelman A, Boniface ER, Male V, Cameron S, Benhar E, Han L, Matteson KA, van Lamsweerde A, Pearson JT, Darney BG. Timing of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccination and Effects on Menstrual Cycle Changes. Obstet Gynecol. 2024 Apr 1;143(4):585-594. doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000005550. Epub 2024 Feb 27. PMID: 38412506; PMCID: PMC10953681. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38412506/

54:30 https://drbine.substack.com/p/vertigo-durch-modrna-produkte

55:00 https://drbine.substack.com/p/tinnitus-durch-modrna-produkte https://drbine.substack.com/p/ist-es-moglich-durch-die-modrna-zu

55:20 Szczepek, A., & Olze, H. (2023). Recombinant spike proteins of the SARS-Cov-2 virus induce damage to the murine cochlea. Laryngo-, Rhino-, Otologie. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0043-1767454 https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/html/10.1055/s-0043-1767454

55:44 Patel S, Ryals RC, Weller KK, Pennesi ME, Sahay G. Lipid nanoparticles for delivery of messenger RNA to the back of the eye. J Control Release. 2019 Jun 10;303:91-100. doi: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2019.04.015. Epub 2019 Apr 12. PMID: 30986436; PMCID: PMC6579630. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30986436/

56:21 https://drbine.substack.com/p/konnten-immunzellen-von-der-plorre

56:36 Zhang F, Parayath NN, Ene CI, Stephan SB, Koehne AL, Coon ME, Holland EC, Stephan MT. Genetic programming of macrophages to perform anti-tumor functions using targeted mRNA nanocarriers. Nat Commun. 2019 Sep 3;10(1):3974. doi: 10.1038/s41467-019-11911-5. PMID: 31481662; PMCID: PMC6722139. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31481662/

56:56 https://mmd-labor.de/de/service/Auftragsformulare/

57:57 https://drbine.substack.com/p/5-mechanismen-der-thrombosenbildung

58:03 Ilinskaya AN, Dobrovolskaia MA. Nanoparticles and the blood coagulation system. Part I: benefits of nanotechnology. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2013 May;8(5):773-84. doi: 10.2217/nnm.13.48. PMID: 23656264. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23656264/

01:00:41 Shi C, Yang L, Braun A, Anders HJ. Extracellular DNA-A Danger Signal Triggering Immunothrombosis. Front Immunol. 2020 Oct 7;11:568513. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2020.568513. PMID: 33117353; PMCID: PMC7575749. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33117353/

01:00:45 https://drbine.substack.com/p/die-ema-wei-dass-der-dnase-i-verdau

https://twitter.com/a_nineties/status/1724660618265833786

https://twitter.com/a_nineties/status/1734324273022488712

a concerned amyloidosis hostet die Daten https://mega.nz/folder/WQo2QDaa#xp50i-ducJCz8cCHtq2AFg

01:03:41 https://drbine.substack.com/p/sammlung-behordlicher-schuldeingestandnisse

01:04:21 S. 190 https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-hhs-biodistribution-prod-4-02418/

01:06:18 Hannon G, Prina-Mello A. Endotoxin contamination of engineered nanomaterials: Overcoming the hurdles associated with endotoxin testing. Wiley Interdiscip Rev Nanomed Nanobiotechnol. 2021 Nov;13(6):e1738. doi: 10.1002/wnan.1738. Epub 2021 Jul 12. PMID: 34254460. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34254460/

https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/guidance-industry-pyrogen-and-endotoxins-testing-questions-and-answers

01:07:44 Vacik J, Dean BS, Zimmer WE, Dean DA. Cell-specific nuclear import of plasmid DNA. Gene Ther. 1999 Jun;6(6):1006-14. doi: 10.1038/sj.gt.3300924. PMID: 10455402; PMCID: PMC4408932. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10455402/

Dean DA. Import of plasmid DNA into the nucleus is sequence specific. Exp Cell Res. 1997 Feb 1;230(2):293-302. doi: 10.1006/excr.1996.3427. PMID: 9024788.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9024788/

01:11:27 Mustajab T, Kwamboka MS, Choi DA, Kang DW, Kim J, Han KR, Han Y, Lee S, Song D, Chwae YJ. Update on Extracellular Vesicle-Based Vaccines and Therapeutics to Combat COVID-19. Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Sep 24;23(19):11247. doi: 10.3390/ijms231911247. PMID: 36232549; PMCID: PMC9569487. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36232549/

01:12:18 Jin Y, Chen K, Wang Z, Wang Y, Liu J, Lin L, Shao Y, Gao L, Yin H, Cui C, Tan Z, Liu L, Zhao C, Zhang G, Jia R, Du L, Chen Y, Liu R, Xu J, Hu X, Wang Y. DNA in serum extracellular vesicles is stable under different storage conditions. BMC Cancer. 2016 Sep 23;16(1):753. doi: 10.1186/s12885-016-2783-2. PMID: 27662833; PMCID: PMC5035490. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27662833/

01:12:27 Impfung durch Eincremen https://analyticalscience.wiley.com/content/article-do/impfung-durch-eincremen

01:13:09 Sano S, Yamamoto M, Kamijima R, Sano H. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found in the acrosyringium and eccrine gland of repetitive miliaria-like lesions in a woman following mRNA vaccination. J Dermatol. 2024 Apr 1. doi: 10.1111/1346-8138.17204. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38558035. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38558035/

荒川央, & 荒川央. (2024, April 18). 汗腺のスパイクタンパクとmRNAワクチン後皮膚疾患: J Dermatologyに掲載された論文から. note（ノート）. https://note-com.translate.goog/hiroshi_arakawa/n/n01bb10173540?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_hist=true https://note-com.translate.goog/hiroshi_arakawa/n/n01bb10173540?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_hist=true

01.14:55 DocCheck, M. B. (n.d.). Membranfluss - DocCheck Flexikon. DocCheck Flexikon. https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Membranfluss https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Membranfluss

01.15:55 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36351479/ https://drbine.substack.com/p/es-gibt-fur-die-modrna-produkte-keinerlei

01:16:35 https://www.usp.org/mrna

01:17:52: https://drbine.substack.com/p/die-kurios-verquere-gedankenwelt-cc2

Vlatkovic I. Non-Immunotherapy Application of LNP-mRNA: Maximizing Efficacy and Safety. Biomedicines. 2021 May 10;9(5):530. doi: 10.3390/biomedicines9050530. PMID: 34068715; PMCID: PMC8151051. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34068715/

01:18:17 Francia V, Schiffelers RM, Cullis PR, Witzigmann D. The Biomolecular Corona of Lipid Nanoparticles for Gene Therapy. Bioconjug Chem. 2020 Sep 16;31(9):2046-2059. doi: 10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.0c00366. Epub 2020 Aug 31. PMID: 32786370. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32786370/

01:18:19 D’Avanzo, N., Celia, C., Barone, A., Carafa, M., Di Marzio, L., Santos, H. A., & Fresta, M. (2020). Immunogenicity of polyethylene glycol based nanomedicines: Mechanisms, clinical implications and Systematic approach. Advanced Therapeutics, 3(3). https://doi.org/10.1002/adtp.201900170 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/adtp.201900170

01.18:42 https://expertcouncil.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/AG-Impfstoffe-erste-Ergebnisse-Juli-2022_expertcouncil_one.pdf

01:19:18 Vaccine Order Form: https://d7694293-ffb8-4ed0-a014-3581d49070e4.usrfiles.com/ugd/d76942_5af19ff7389d405585ae0c9db50eb306.pdf

https://twitter.com/joshg99/status/1725140344436658649

01:20:21 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459021016723/bntx-ex444_416.htm

01:20:21 https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2020/Moderna-and-Lonza-Announce-Worldwide-Strategic-Collaboration-to-Manufacture-Modernas-Vaccine-mRNA-1273-Against-Novel-Coronavirus/default.aspx

01:21:08 https://drbine.substack.com/p/liste-der-biontech-zulieferer-work

01:21:38 https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufacturing/rentschler-slapped-form-483-citing-lax-manufacturing-procedures

01:23:00 https://drbine.substack.com/p/was-moderna-wusste

01:27:49 Packer M, Gyawali D, Yerabolu R, Schariter J, White P. A novel mechanism for the loss of mRNA activity in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems. Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 22;12(1):6777. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-26926-0. PMID: 34811367; PMCID: PMC8608879. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34811367/

01:28:11 Messerian KO, Zverev A, Kramarczyk JF, Zydney AL. Pressure-dependent fouling behavior during sterile filtration of mRNA-containing lipid nanoparticles. Biotechnol Bioeng. 2022 Nov;119(11):3221-3229. doi: 10.1002/bit.28200. Epub 2022 Aug 8. PMID: 35906785. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35906785/

01:31:02 https://drbine.substack.com/p/zensierte-paper

01:32:30 Neil, M., Fenton, N. E., & McLachlan, S. (2024). The extent and impact of vaccine status miscategorisation on covid-19 vaccine efficacy studies. ResearchGate. https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.15216.67846 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378831039_The_extent_and_impact_of_vaccine_status_miscategorisation_on_covid-19_vaccine_efficacy_studies

01:33:02 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/371505349_Der_Windatlas_Baden-Wurttemberg_2019_im_Realitatscheck

01:33:34 Jiang H, Mei YF. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro. Viruses. 2021 Oct 13;13(10):2056. doi: 10.3390/v13102056. Retraction in: Viruses. 2022 May 10;14(5): PMID: 34696485; PMCID: PMC8538446. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34696485/

01:33:39 Mead M, Seneff S, Wolfinger R, et al. (January 24, 2024) COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign. Cureus 16(1): e52876. doi:10.7759/cureus.52876 https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#!/

01:34:03 Forensic analysis of the 38 subject deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial. (2023). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(1), 973-1008. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.85 https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86

https://twitter.com/DrJKunadhasan/status/1714884836035543118

01:34:22 https://www.regulations.gov/comment/FDA-2021-N-1088-129763

01:36:05 Walach H, Weikl R, Prentice J, Diemer A, Traindl H, Kappes A, Hockertz S. Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Jun 30:e212659. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.2659. Epub ahead of print. Retraction in: JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Jul 16;:e213252. PMID: 34190984; PMCID: PMC8246331. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743

01:36:11 Walach H, Traindl H, Prentice J, Weikl R, Diemer A, Kappes A, Hockertz S. Carbon dioxide rises beyond acceptable safety levels in children under nose and mouth covering: Results of an experimental measurement study in healthy children. Environ Res. 2022 Sep;212(Pt D):113564. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2022.113564. Epub 2022 May 28. PMID: 35636467; PMCID: PMC9142210. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35636467/

01:36:29 Perez, J. C., & Montagnier, L. . (2020). COVID-19, SARS AND BATS CORONAVIRUSES GENOMES PECULIAR HOMOLOGOUS RNA SEQUENCES. International Journal of Research -GRANTHAALAYAH, 8(7), 217–263. https://doi.org/10.29121/granthaalayah.v8.i7.2020.678 https://www.granthaalayahpublication.org/journals/index.php/granthaalayah/article/view/IJRG20_B07_3568

01.40.00 https://drbine.substack.com/s/pei-paper

01.40.24 Klaus Cichutek (1994). Nucleic acid immunization: a prophylactic gene therapy?. , 12(16), 1520–1525. doi:10.1016/0264-410x(94)90076-0 https://sci-hub.wf/10.1016/0264-410x(94)90076-0

01.41.05 https://drbine.substack.com/p/wie-man-sich-aus-seinen-eigenen-worten-e15 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11251389/

01.42.49 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34358163/ https://drbine.substack.com/p/wie-man-sich-aus-seinen-eigenen-worten-4ff

01.43.31 Sediri-Schön H, Lange J, Grabski E, Wagner R, Hildt E. Chargenprüfung als wesentliche Säule der Versorgung mit sicheren und wirksamen Impfstoffen [Batch testing as an essential pillar of the supply of safe and effective vaccines]. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz. 2022 Dec;65(12):1244-1250. German. doi: 10.1007/s00103-022-03611-1. Epub 2022 Oct 20. PMID: 36264321; PMCID: PMC9582401. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36264321/

https://twitter.com/ReportAdve30828/status/1714621396670611966

01.44.40 https://www.linkedin.com/in/hanna-sediri-sch%C3%B6n-29223396/

01.45.05 https://www.pei.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/wiss-publikationen-volltext/bundesgesundheitsblatt/2015/2015-zulassung-impfstoffe-empfehlung-stiko-kriterien-nutzen-risiko.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=2

https://drbine.substack.com/p/wie-man-sich-aus-seinen-eigenen-worten-48b

01.47.49 https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/files/Vortrag_Innovationsmarktplatz_Mueller-Berghaus

01.48.19 https://drbine.substack.com/p/offensichtliche-zytotoxizitat-und

01.48.28Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine. (2023). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(1), 957-972. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.84

01:48:44 Nicht Marrett sonder Hassett

Hassett KJ, Benenato KE, Jacquinet E, Lee A, Woods A, Yuzhakov O, Himansu S, Deterling J, Geilich BM, Ketova T, Mihai C, Lynn A, McFadyen I, Moore MJ, Senn JJ, Stanton MG, Almarsson Ö, Ciaramella G, Brito LA. Optimization of Lipid Nanoparticles for Intramuscular Administration of mRNA Vaccines. Mol Ther Nucleic Acids. 2019 Apr 15;15:1-11. doi: 10.1016/j.omtn.2019.01.013. Epub 2019 Feb 7. PMID: 30785039; PMCID: PMC6383180. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30785039/

01:50:04 https://fragdenstaat.de/dokumente/236331-104a-pf00161-mtr-pfem-en-002/

01:50:31 https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/125742_S11_M3_32r_pf-07302048-dp-rm-coa.pdf

https://www.containment-technology.com/oeb-stufen/

01:52:00 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35082653/

01:52:40 https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/68/185

01:53:27 https://www.mwgfd.org/2023/04/filmempfehlung-pandoras-impfstoff/

01:59:34 Janeway 1. Auflage

The Specificity of Serological Reactions (1936) https://iiif.wellcomecollection.org/pdf/b29808819

02:03:43 Morens DM, Taubenberger JK, Fauci AS. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host Microbe. 2023 Jan 11;31(1):146-157. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2022.11.016. PMID: 36634620; PMCID: PMC9832587. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36634620/

02:04:20 Rodriguez, G. (2021, October 24). Fauci under fire for ‘puppy experiments that saw beagles locked in cage with hungry sandflies that would e. . . The US Sun. https://www.the-sun.com/news/3920949/fauci-puppy-experiments-beagles-locked-in-cage/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/3920949/fauci-puppy-experiments-beagles-locked-in-cage/

02:09:15 Kogon, R. (2024, March 30). Why did BioNTech’s first cancer trials falter? The German regulator must know – the Daily sceptic. The Daily Sceptic. https://dailysceptic.org/2024/03/30/why-did-biontechs-first-cancer-trials-falter-the-german-regulator-must-know/ https://dailysceptic.org/2024/03/30/why-did-biontechs-first-cancer-trials-falter-the-german-regulator-must-know/

Yang Z, Xu Y, Zheng R, Ye L, Lv G, Cao Z, Han R, Li M, Zhu Y, Cao Q, Ding Y, Wang J, Tan Y, Liu F, Wei D, Tan W, Jiang W, Sun J, Sun S, Shao J, Deng Y, Gao W, Wang W, Zhao R, Qiu L, Chen E, Zhang X, Wang S, Ning G, Xu Y, Bi Y. COVID-19 Rebound After VV116 vs Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Treatment: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2024 Mar 4;7(3):e241765. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.1765. PMID: 38477921; PMCID: PMC10938176. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38477921/

02:10:00 Remdisivier nicht Paxlovid hat das Virus mutieren lassen https://m.focus.de/gesundheit/news/ausgerechnet-ein-corona-medikament-laesst-das-virus-mutieren_id_136723446.html