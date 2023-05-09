Biomay ist nicht der einzige Zulieferer, der bisher unter dem Radar geblieben ist. Ich denke, es ist an der Zeit, das Wissen zu bündeln, und eine Liste der Zulieferer zu erstellen.

Dieser Artikel ist daher „work in progress“ und wird immer wieder aktualisiert werden, je nach dem wann und wie viele Daten reinkommen.

Die Versionsnummer steht am Ende des Artikels

==== BioNTech / Pfizer ===

=== Zulieferer für Plasmide ===

1. Pfizer, Chesterfield[1]

2. Biomay[2] ab Mai 2021

3. AGC Biologicy GmbH, Heidelberg ab Juni 2021[3] [4] [5]

=== Zulieferer für Nanolipide ===

1. Croda = Avanti (haben Avanti aus “Project Lightspeed” 2020 gekauft)[6] [7]

2. Merck [8] ab Februar 2021 zusätzlich ab 2022 mit seiner im Februar 2022 für 750-780 Millionen USD[9] [10] gekauften Firma Exelead[11]

3. Evonik[12] [13] ab April 2021

Lipoid [62] Wilshire [63]

=== Forumulierung / Verpackung der modRNA in LNPs ===

1. Polymum (altbekannt, steht auch in den Studienunterlagen)

2. Dermapharm / Mibe[14] [15] [16] [17]

3. Allergopharma[18]

4. Pharmacia & Upjohn Company LLC[19] gehört Pfizer[20]

=== Zulieferer zellfreies Produktionssystem ===

=== Zulieferer dNTPs ===

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific[21] [22]

===Zulieferer Enzyme ===

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific[23] [24] ab February 2019

Roche, Germany: Proteinase K [62]

=== Capping der modRNA ===

1. TriLink BioTechnologies[25]: “Das erste CleanCap-Analogon des Unternehmens wurde 2017 auf den Markt gebracht und diese Cappingtechnik wurde in einen der ersten kommerziell zugelassenen COVID-19-Impfstoffe integriert.“

=== Downstream Processing ===

1. Rentschler[26] [27]: ab Februar 2019, hat Juni 22 ein FDA 483 Formular kassiert[28]

„Die entstandene mRNA muss, wie zuvor die Plasmid-DNA, von den übrigen Bestandteilen getrennt werden. Das Downstream-Processing wird beispielsweise von Rentschler Biopharma übernommen, das Unternehmen hatte im Oktober 2020 die Zusammenarbeit mit Biontech bekanntgegeben. In dem Aufreinigungsschritt werden verwendete Enzyme, nicht eingebaute NTP und fehlerhafte, doppelsträngige mRNA sowie die Ausgangs-DNA entfernt. Seit Mitte Februar führt Biontech alle Prozesschritte, außer der Abfüllung, auch an seinem neuen Standort in Marburg durch.“[29]

2. Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC 1 Burtt Road Andover, MA 01810 USA[30] [31]

3. Arcturus[32]: “LUNAR-COV19 utilizes Arcturus’ self-transcribing and replicating mRNA (STARR™) technology and the Company’s LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery to produce an extraordinarily low dose, potential single shot COVID-19 vaccine. […] The partnership will combine Arcturus’ low-dose STARR™ mRNA vaccine technology with Catalent’s scalable cGMP manufacturing capabilities to produce millions of doses of LUNAR-COV19 mRNA in 2020 and potentially 100s of millions of doses annually for worldwide use.”

4. Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals Grange Castle Business Park Clondalkin, Dublin 22 Ireland[33]

=== Fill and Finish ===

1. Pfizer, Puurs[34]

2. Sanofi[35] [36] Januar 2019 bei BioNTech als Investor eingestiegen[37]

3. Siegfried[38] [39]

4. Europharma, Brazilien [40] - für Lateinamerika

5. Catalent[41]

6. Novartis[42] (Ljubljana, Slovenien und Stein, Schweiz)

7. Delpharm[43] [44], Frankreich

8. Catalent Anagni S.R.L[45], hat Januar 2022 ein FDA 438 Formular kassiert[46]

9. Patheon Italia S.p.A[47]

10. Thermo Fisher, Monza[48]

Novartis [61]

=== Vials Hersteller ===

11. Stevanato[49]

12. Gerresheimer [50]

13. Schott[51]

=== Produktion im weitesten Sinne, Details unbekannt ===

1. Biovac[52] [53]– Südafrika (möglicherweise auch Teile der Produktion?)

2. Baxter[54] [55] [56]

3. Fosun?[57]

=== Shipping ===

1. Almac[58] [59]

BioNTechs Weg zu einer Milliarde Impfstoffdosen - YouTube

Wer weitere Infos hat: Bitte in die Kommentare mit Link zum Beleg

09.05.2023 Version 1

13.05.2023 Version 2 und 3

14.05.2023: Version 4

17.05.2023: Version 5

Dr. Brigitte Röhring hatte in ihrem Telegrammkanal eine Interessante Seite[60] https://launchandscalefaster.org/covid-19/vaccinemanufacturing

31.12.2023: Version 6

Rapporteur's Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTec S. 14

S. 15

