The Last American Vagabond Substack

Menstrual Irregularities Post COVID Injection: A Pathological Explanation

(Watch the full interview here) Many women have reported menstrual irregularities and disruptions post COVID-19 injection. This complication post vaccination has been confirmed by VAERS data and several scientific reports. In his own study, Prof. Burkhardt observed abnormalities in the endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus, in a 52 year-old woma…