Peer-reviewed confirmation of Tinnitus induced by COVID-19 shots

There’s a new paper on the loose that supports what many of us have been stating as fact for years: tinnitus is caused by the COVID-19 shots. The paper was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology on May 22, 2024 and is entitled “COVID-19 vaccination-related tinnitus is associated with pre-vaccination metabolic disorders…