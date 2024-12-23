Das Video wurde wohl erst mal geblockt:

00:02:00 Would you like Plasmids with that?

Funktionieren Adjuvantien als Transfektionsmittel?

00:02:42 Inorganic nanoparticles for transfection of mammalian cells and removal of viruses from aqueous solutions - PubMed

00:02:50 Komplettes, fremdes, humanes Genom in vorgeschriebenen Kinderimpfungen

00:03:28 Freischwimmende Mitochondrien und freischwimmende DNA

Benoit J, Leroy P, Vendrely R, Vendrely C (1960) Section of biological and medical sciences: experiments on Pekin ducks treated with DNA from Khaki Campbell ducks. Trans N Y Acad Sci 22:494–503, Sci-Hub | | 10.1111/j.2164-0947.1960.tb00718.x (yncjkj.com)

00:04:00 Bronkhorst AJ, Ungerer V, Diehl F, Anker P, Dor Y, Fleischhacker M, Gahan PB, Hui L, Holdenrieder S, Thierry AR. Towards systematic nomenclature for cell-free DNA. Hum Genet. 2021 Apr;140(4):565-578. doi: 10.1007/s00439-020-02227-2. Epub 2020 Oct 29. PMID: 33123832; PMCID: PMC7981329. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33123832/

00:05:00 Komplettes, fremdes, humanes Genom in vorgeschriebenen Kinderimpfungen

Associazione Corvelva - Vaccinegate - EN

00:05:38 How a fetus can save its mother's life - Big Think

Fetus donates stem cells to heal mother's heart | New Scientist

Baby’s Cells Can Manipulate Mom’s Body for Decades | Smithsonian

Shrivastava S, Naik R, Suryawanshi H, Gupta N. Microchimerism: A new concept. J Oral Maxillofac Pathol. 2019 May-Aug;23(2):311. doi: 10.4103/jomfp.JOMFP_85_17. PMID: 31516258; PMCID: PMC6714269. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6714269/

Mikrochimärismus – Wikipedia

00:07:32 SV40 origin of replication in mammalian cells in absence of SV40 Large T-Antigen

00:07:39: Inconvenient History of Salk Inactivated Polio Vaccine

Institute of Medicine (US) Immunization Safety Review Committee. Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer. Stratton K, Almario DA, McCormick MC, editors. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2002. PMID: 25057632. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057632/

Krebsrisiko: Polio-Impfstoff über Jahrzehnte verseucht - DER SPIEGEL

00:09:13 N1-Methylpseudouridin bleibt in der Zelle und das wussten die Hersteller

00:09:21 Bakos T, Mészáros T, Kozma GT, Berényi P, Facskó R, Farkas H, Dézsi L, Heirman C, de Koker S, Schiffelers R, Glatter KA, Radovits T, Szénási G, Szebeni J. mRNA-LNP COVID-19 Vaccine Lipids Induce Complement Activation and Production of Proinflammatory Cytokines: Mechanisms, Effects of Complement Inhibitors, and Relevance to Adverse Reactions. Int J Mol Sci. 2024 Mar 22;25(7):3595. doi: 10.3390/ijms25073595. PMID: 38612407; PMCID: PMC11012056. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38612407/

SM-102 und ALC-0315 sind wahrscheinlich nicht biologisch abbaubar und aktivieren das Immunsystem

00:10:46 X Mechanismen der Thrombosenbildung durch die Plörre

00:11:00 Mögliche Autoimmunmechanismen durch COVID-modRNA-Produkte

00:11:30 Schadmechanismen durch Bindung/Blockade von ACE2

Deregulation von praktisch allem über RAS und AT1R

00:12:25 Ugurs grenzdebile Schwachsinnsideen im Protein Design

Haben wir es teilweise vielleicht mit einer Ribosomopathie zu tun?

00:12:40 reg-considerations-on-rna-vaccines_1st-draft_pc_tz_22122020.pdf

00:15:09 Mechanismen neuronaler Schäden durch die Covid modRNA-Produkte

00:15:26 Mörz M. A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccines (Basel). 2022 Oct 1;10(10):1651. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10101651. PMID: 36298516; PMCID: PMC9611676. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36298516/

00:15:55 Did a top NIH official manipulate Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s studies for decades? | Science | AAAS

Prominenter Hirnforscher unter Fälschungsverdacht

00:17:21 Mögliche biochemische Wege zu shedden

00:17:32 Complement activation-related pseudoallergy: A stress reaction in blood triggered by nanomedicines and biologicals - ScienceDirect

00:20:90 Studie: Projekt Scan 2000 - by DrBines verbales Vitriol

00:21:45 Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination | Cureus

00:23:40 Nierenprobleme durch modRNA Produkte

00:24:55 Die molekularen, neuroprotektiven Mechanismen von Methylenblau

Gureev AP, Sadovnikova IS, Popov VN. Molecular Mechanisms of the Neuroprotective Effect of Methylene Blue. Biochemistry (Mosc). 2022 Sep;87(9):940-956. doi: 10.1134/S0006297922090073. PMID: 36180986. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36180986/

00:27:29

00:29:09 Pfizer gibt den SV40 Promotor in EMA Dokumenten zu

00:20:27 Irrgang P, Gerling J, Kocher K, Lapuente D, Steininger P, Habenicht K, Wytopil M, Beileke S, Schäfer S, Zhong J, Ssebyatika G, Krey T, Falcone V, Schülein C, Peter AS, Nganou-Makamdop K, Hengel H, Held J, Bogdan C, Überla K, Schober K, Winkler TH, Tenbusch M. Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination. Sci Immunol. 2023 Jan 27;8(79):eade2798. doi: 10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798. Epub 2023 Jan 27. PMID: 36548397; PMCID: PMC9847566. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36548397/

Buhre JS, Pongracz T, Künsting I, Lixenfeld AS, Wang W, Nouta J, Lehrian S, Schmelter F, Lunding HB, Dühring L, Kern C, Petry J, Martin EL, Föh B, Steinhaus M, von Kopylow V, Sina C, Graf T, Rahmöller J, Wuhrer M, Ehlers M. mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 induce comparably low long-term IgG Fc galactosylation and sialylation levels but increasing long-term IgG4 responses compared to an adenovirus-based vaccine. Front Immunol. 2023 Jan 12;13:1020844. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1020844. PMID: 36713457; PMCID: PMC9877300. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36713457/

Uversky VN, Redwan EM, Makis W, Rubio-Casillas A. IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 May 17;11(5):991. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11050991. PMID: 37243095; PMCID: PMC10222767. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37243095/

Akhtar M, Islam MR, Khaton F, Soltana UH, Jafrin SA, Rahman SIA, Tauheed I, Ahmed T, Khan II, Akter A, Khan ZH, Islam MT, Khanam F, Biswas PK, Ahmmed F, Ahmed S, Rashid MM, Hossain MZ, Alam AN, Alamgir ASM, Rahman M, Ryan ET, Harris JB, LaRocque RC, Flora MS, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, Banu S, Shirin T, Bhuiyan TR and Qadri F (2023) Appearance of tolerance-induction and non-inflammatory SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after COVID-19 booster vaccinations. Front. Immunol. 14:1309997. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2023.1309997 https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1309997

Aochi S, Uehara M, Yamamoto M. IgG4-related Disease Emerging after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination. Intern Med. 2023 May 15;62(10):1547-1551. doi: 10.2169/internalmedicine.1125-22. Epub 2023 Mar 8. PMID: 36889713; PMCID: PMC10258086. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36889713/

Kalkeri R, Zhu M, Cloney-Clark S, Plested JS, Parekh A, Gorinson D, Cai R, Mahato S, Ramanathan P, Aurelia LC, Selva KJ, Marchese AM, Fries L, Chung AW, Dunkle LM. Altered IgG4 antibody response to repeated mRNA versus recombinant protein SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. J Infect. 2024 Mar;88(3):106119. doi: 10.1016/j.jinf.2024.106119. Epub 2024 Feb 13. PMID: 38360356. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38360356/

Kobbe R, Rau C, Schulze-Sturm U, Stahl F, Fonseca-Brito L, Diemert A, Lütgehetmann M, Addo MM, Arck P, Weskamm LM. Delayed Induction of Noninflammatory SARS-CoV-2 Spike-Specific IgG4 Antibodies Detected 1 Year After BNT162b2 Vaccination in Children. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2024 Jul 30;43(12):1200–3. doi: 10.1097/INF.0000000000004488. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39078156; PMCID: PMC11542969. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39078156/

00:31:10 Rak A, Isakova-Sivak I, Rudenko L. Overview of Nucleocapsid-Targeting Vaccines against COVID-19. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 Dec 3;11(12):1810. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11121810. PMID: 38140214; PMCID: PMC10747980. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38140214/

00:31:29 https://web.archive.org/web/20231214052520/https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Institut/OrgEinheiten/Abt3/FG32/Abwassersurveillance/AMELAG-Leitfaden-2.pdf?__blob=publicationFile

00:31:48 Fauci funded DARPA Defuse for $14.1M - by Jim Haslam

00:32:08 Ist das Sars-CoV2 Virus überhaupt neu gewesen?

00:33:45 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/no-placebo-101823.pdf

00:34:22 Morens DM, Taubenberger JK, Fauci AS. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host Microbe. 2023 Jan 11;31(1):146-157. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2022.11.016. PMID: 36634620; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36634620/

