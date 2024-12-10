00:05.02: IPTG Isopropyl-β-D-thiogalactopyranosid – Wikipedia

00:17:00 50 Years Ago, Sugar Industry Quietly Paid Scientists To Point Blame At Fat : The Two-Way : NPR

Sugar Industry and Coronary Heart Disease Research: A Historical Analysis of Internal Industry Documents | Lifestyle Behaviors | JAMA Internal Medicine | JAMA Network

Journal of Public Health and Epidemiology - impact of environmental factors on the prevalence of autistic disorder after 1979

00:23:22 Deutskens F, Lamp B, Riedel CM, Wentz E, Lochnit G, Doll K, Thiel HJ, Rümenapf T. Vaccine-induced antibodies linked to bovine neonatal pancytopenia (BNP) recognize cattle major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC I). Vet Res. 2011 Aug 30;42(1):97. doi: 10.1186/1297-9716-42-97. PMID: 21878124; PMCID: PMC3180656. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21878124/

00:25:19 How a fetus can save its mother's life - Big Think

Fetus donates stem cells to heal mother's heart | New Scientist

Baby’s Cells Can Manipulate Mom’s Body for Decades | Smithsonian

Shrivastava S, Naik R, Suryawanshi H, Gupta N. Microchimerism: A new concept. J Oral Maxillofac Pathol. 2019 May-Aug;23(2):311. doi: 10.4103/jomfp.JOMFP_85_17. PMID: 31516258; PMCID: PMC6714269. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6714269/

Mikrochimärismus – Wikipedia

Aucamp J, Bronkhorst AJ, Badenhorst CP, Pretorius PJ. A historical and evolutionary perspective on the biological significance of circulating DNA and extracellular vesicles. Cell Mol Life Sci. 2016 Dec;73(23):4355-4381. doi: 10.1007/s00018-016-2370-3. Epub 2016 Sep 20. PMID: 27652382; PMCID: PMC11108302. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27652382/

Nobelpreis für Physiologie oder Medizin 2024: microRNAs - Spektrum der Wissenschaft

00:27:30 Institute of Medicine (US) Immunization Safety Review Committee. Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer. Stratton K, Almario DA, McCormick MC, editors. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2002. PMID: 25057632. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057632/

00:33:16 Afp. (n.d.). Moderna says COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained stainless steel particles. Japan Today. https://japantoday.com/category/national/moderna-says-tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel

00:53:16 Morens DM, Taubenberger JK, Fauci AS. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host Microbe. 2023 Jan 11;31(1):146-157. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2022.11.016. PMID: 36634620; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36634620/.