Wa(h)re Gesundheit Interview 19. Mai 2024
Die Fußnoten zu Gift im Blutstrom
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
2
Elizabeth Gaskell - North and South
Sunday Classic
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Die Plörre ist stabiler als gehofft
Hermosilla J, Alonso-García - Analysing the In-Use Stability of mRNA-LNP COVID-19 Vaccines Comirnaty™ (Pfizer) and Spikevax™ (Moderna): A Comparative…
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
6
Freischwimmende Mitochondrien und freischwimmende DNA
Das macht noch einmal ein ganz anderes Fass an Problemen auf
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
2
Alfred Bester - The demolished Man
Sunday Classics
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Endoteliitis/Vaskulitis
Das zieht einen ganzen Rattenschwanz an Problemen nach sich wie CFS oder Thrombosen
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
3
Psychosen durch Covid-Injektionen
New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1360338
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
2
Jane Loudon - The Mummy
Early Science Fiction or rather a Proto-Steampunk novel
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol

April 2024

Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt - Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du Coran
Sunday Classic
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Plappert Karlchen Klabauterbach unreflecktiert Staatspropaganda nach?
Keine Ahnung, ob er das wirklich glaubt und die Datenlage kennt
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Nierenprobleme durch modRNA Produkte
Nierenprobleme durch ACE2 Hemmung?
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
3
Schadmechanismen durch Bindung/Blockade von ACE2
ACE2 ist wahrscheinlich an diversen, bisher noch (un-)bekannten pathophysiologischen Prozessen beteiligt
  
DrBines verbales Vitriol
7
