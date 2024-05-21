DrBine’s Newsletter
PEI Paper
Schadmechanismen der modRNA
Protein Engineering
Sunday Shakespeare
Science stuff
Einmal mit Profis arbeiten
Interviews
Gastbeiträge
Wa(h)re Gesundheit Interview 19. Mai 2024
Die Fußnoten zu Gift im Blutstrom
20 hrs ago
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Elizabeth Gaskell - North and South
Sunday Classic
May 19
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Die Plörre ist stabiler als gehofft
Hermosilla J, Alonso-García - Analysing the In-Use Stability of mRNA-LNP COVID-19 Vaccines Comirnaty™ (Pfizer) and Spikevax™ (Moderna): A Comparative…
May 15
DrBines verbales Vitriol
21
Freischwimmende Mitochondrien und freischwimmende DNA
Das macht noch einmal ein ganz anderes Fass an Problemen auf
May 12
DrBines verbales Vitriol
21
Alfred Bester - The demolished Man
Sunday Classics
May 12
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Endoteliitis/Vaskulitis
Das zieht einen ganzen Rattenschwanz an Problemen nach sich wie CFS oder Thrombosen
May 9
DrBines verbales Vitriol
12
Psychosen durch Covid-Injektionen
New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1360338
May 8
DrBines verbales Vitriol
13
Jane Loudon - The Mummy
Early Science Fiction or rather a Proto-Steampunk novel
May 5
DrBines verbales Vitriol
April 2024
Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt - Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du Coran
Sunday Classic
Apr 28
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Plappert Karlchen Klabauterbach unreflecktiert Staatspropaganda nach?
Keine Ahnung, ob er das wirklich glaubt und die Datenlage kennt
Apr 26
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Nierenprobleme durch modRNA Produkte
Nierenprobleme durch ACE2 Hemmung?
Apr 22
DrBines verbales Vitriol
16
Schadmechanismen durch Bindung/Blockade von ACE2
ACE2 ist wahrscheinlich an diversen, bisher noch (un-)bekannten pathophysiologischen Prozessen beteiligt
Apr 22
DrBines verbales Vitriol
15
