Da es mühsam ist sich durch experimentelle Primärliteratur zu lesen und einige Ärzte und Anwälte erst jetzt langsam dazu stoßen, ist es am einfachsten, den das Wissen mit Übersichtsartikeln (Reviews) zu erarbeiten.

Ich liste hier nach und nach Übersichtsartikel, die einen guten, breiten Überblick zu verschiedenen Themenkomplexen geben, so dass man sich mit möglichst wenigen Artikeln auf den halbwegs aktuellen Stand bringen kann.

Man könnte sagen, die minimale Literaturliste, um die Prüfung zu bestehen.

Spike-Protein Toxizität

Parry PI, Lefringhausen A, Turni C, Neil CJ, Cosford R, Hudson NJ, Gillespie J. 'Spikeopathy': COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA. Biomedicines. 2023 Aug 17;11(8):2287. doi: 10.3390/biomedicines11082287. PMID: 37626783; PMCID: PMC10452662. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37626783/

Posa A. Spike protein-related proteinopathies: A focus on the neurological side of spikeopathies. Ann Anat. 2025 Apr 18;260:152662. doi: 10.1016/j.aanat.2025.152662. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40254264. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40254264/

Schadwirkung der Impfung

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 1. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1112-1178. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/101

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1275-1344. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104

Corona Maßnahmen

Quinn, G. A., Connolly, R., ÓhAiseadha, C., Hynds, P., Bagus, P., Brown, R. B., Cáceres, C. F., Craig, C., Connolly, M., Domingo, J. L., Fenton, N., Frijters, P., Hatfill, S., Heymans, R., Joffe, A. R., Jones, R., Lauc, G., Lawrie, T., Malone, R. W., . . . Walach, H. (2025). What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic? International Journal of Public Health, 70. https://doi.org/10.3389/ijph.2025.1607727

modRNA Technologie

Inglut CT, Sorrin AJ, Kuruppu T, Vig S, Cicalo J, Ahmad H, Huang HC. Immunological and Toxicological Considerations for the Design of Liposomes. Nanomaterials (Basel). 2020 Jan 22;10(2):190. doi: 10.3390/nano10020190. PMID: 31978968; PMCID: PMC7074910. https://www.mdpi.com/2079-4991/10/2/190)

Igyártó BZ, Qin Z. The mRNA-LNP vaccines - the good, the bad and the ugly? Front Immunol. 2024 Feb 8;15:1336906. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2024.1336906. PMID: 38390323; PMCID: PMC10883065. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38390323/

Masken

Kappstein, I. (2020). Mund-Nasen-Schutz in der Öffentlichkeit: Keine Hinweise für eine Wirksamkeit. Krankenhaushygiene Up2date, 15(03), 279–295. https://doi.org/10.1055/a-1174-6591 https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/a-1174-6591

Jefferson T, Dooley L, Ferroni E, Al-Ansary LA, van Driel ML, Bawazeer GA, Jones MA, Hoffmann TC, Clark J, Beller EM, Glasziou PP, Conly JM. Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2023, Issue 1. Art. No.: CD006207. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD006207.pub6. Accessed 06 June 2025. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD006207.pub6/full

Shedding

Banoun H. Current state of knowledge on the excretion of mRNA and spike produced by anti-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines; possibility of contamination of the entourage of those vaccinated by these products. Infect Dis Res. 2022;3(4):22. doi:10.53388/IDR20221125022 https://www.tmrjournals.com/article.html?J_num=4&a_id=2402

Sonstiges

Non-Immunotherapy Application of LNP-mRNA: Maximizing Efficacy and Safety. Biomedicines. 2021 May 10;9(5):530. doi: 10.3390/biomedicines9050530. PMID: 34068715; PMCID: PMC8151051. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34068715/

Bitounis D, Jacquinet E, Rogers MA, Amiji MM. Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2024 Jan 23. doi: 10.1038/s41573-023-00859-3. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38263456. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38263456/

Wer weitere Übersichtsartikel hat, die er empfehlenswert findet, einfach in die Kommentare.