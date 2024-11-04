Was ist das Antiphospholipid Syndrom?

Laut DocCheck (Antiphospholipid-Syndrom - DocCheck Flexikon) ist das Antiphospholipidsyndrom (APS oder APAS) “eine durch zirkulierende Antiphospholipid-Antikörper verursachte Thrombophilie. Als Auslöser kommen z.B. Lupus-Antikoagulans, Anticardiolipin-Antikörper oder Antikörper gegen beta-2-Glykoprotein I (β2GPI) infrage. Das APS zählt zu den Autoimmunerkrankungen.”

Wie könnten modRNA-Impfungen diese Autoantikörper erzeugen?

Wir es Antiphospholipidantikörpern kommen kann habe ich hier beschrieben, es gibt dafür diverse Mechanismen und Möglichkeiten.

Welche Symptomatik beobachtet man beim Antiphospholipid Syndrom?

Leider die üblichen, schon von diversen anderen möglichen Schadmechanismen bekannten Symptome, weil der Körper nur X Möglichkeiten hat auf N Probleme zu reagieren.

DocCheck (Antiphospholipid-Syndrom - DocCheck Flexikon) und die Mayoklinik (Antiphospholipid syndrome - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic) decken sich in der Beschreibung der Symptomatik:

rezidivierende mikrovaskuläre, venöse und arterielle Thromben in verschiedensten Organen und Geweben ("thrombotic APS")

Schwangerschaftskomplikationen ("obstetric APS")

Myokardinfarkte

Schlaganfälle

Embolien mit Visus- und Hörverlust

Nierenvenenthrombosen

Krampfanfälle

Migräne

Morbus Raynaud

habituelle Aborte

Thrombozytopenie

Hämolyse

Livedo racemosa oder Livedo reticularis

paradoxen Blutungen

Vielzahl andere Symptome

Belege aus der Literatur

Die entsprechende Hypothese wurde bereits im August 2021 aufgestellt:

Talotta R, Robertson ES. Antiphospholipid antibodies and risk of post-COVID-19 vaccination thrombophilia: The straw that breaks the camel's back? Cytokine Growth Factor Rev. 2021 Aug;60:52-60. doi: 10.1016/j.cytogfr.2021.05.001. Epub 2021 May 28. PMID: 34090785; PMCID: PMC8159713. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34090785/

Im PSUR3 sind 79 Pfizer bis 21.06.2022 bekannte Fälle gelistet von denen alle “serious” also ernst waren:

Fallstudien:

Balbona, E. J. (2022). Case of COVID mRNA Vaccine linked Antiphospholipid Syndrome. Research Square (Research Square). https://doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-1574234/v1 https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-1574234/v1

Moreno-Torres V, Gutiérrez Á, Valdenebro M, Ortega A, Cítores MJ, Montero E. Catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome triggered by mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2022 May;40(5):1054-1055. doi: 10.55563/clinexprheumatol/s3sbgu. Epub 2021 Dec 7. PMID: 34874824. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34874824/

Seeley EA, Zimmer M, Berghea R. Suspected COVID-19 Immunization-Induced Probable Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome. Cureus. 2022 Jul 26;14(7):e27313. doi: 10.7759/cureus.27313. PMID: 36042994; PMCID: PMC9410733. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36042994/

YAHIA AL TURK, JULIA BACHLER, SUFIYA HUSSAIN, VIKASH PATEL, ALAA ABU SAYF, COVID-19-RELATED CATASTROPHIC ANTIPHOSPHOLIPID SYNDROME: CASE REPORT, Chest, Volume 160, Issue 4, Supplement, 2021, Page A720, ISSN 0012-3692, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chest.2021.07.683. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012369221021346)

Eine mögliche Verbindung zur gesunkenen Geburtenrate?

“In dieser Studie wurden die Serum-Anti-Phospholipid-Antikörper-Titer vor und nach der SARS-CoV-2-mRNA-Impfung bei 184 Krankenhausmitarbeitern verglichen. Obwohl keine signifikanten Unterschiede bei den Antikörpertitern gegen Cardiolipin und β2-Glykoprotein I festgestellt wurden, waren die Antikörpertiter gegen Phosphatidylethanolamin nach der Impfung im Vergleich zu den Werten vor der Impfung signifikant erhöht (p = 0,008). Anti-Phosphatidylethanolamin-Antikörper sind die häufigsten Anti-Phospholipid-Antikörper, die bei Patientinnen mit wiederholten Fehlgeburten < 10 Schwangerschaftswochen nachgewiesen werden. Der Zusammenhang zwischen der Impfung und diesen Arten von unerwünschten Ereignissen bleibt jedoch unbekannt, so dass weitere Untersuchungen erforderlich sind.”

Hisano M, Morisaki N, Sampei M, Obikane E, Yamaguchi K. Comparison of anti-phospholipid antibody titers before and after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in hospital staff. Vaccine X. 2024 Jul 30;20:100539. doi: 10.1016/j.jvacx.2024.100539. PMID: 39189026; PMCID: PMC11345390. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39189026/

