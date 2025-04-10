Zeitangaben nach dem noch ungeschnittenen Video, können leicht abweichen.

Die neue Koalition hat gerade das Lügen verboten.

aav_Koalitionsvertrag_2025.pdf

Gilt das auch für Schulbücher? Oder fallen bei Schulbücher Lügen unter didaktische Reduktion, was meine Mentoren “Lügen für Erwachsene” nannten, bzw. die SuS sind zu dumm für komplexe Zusammenhänge.

00.01:37: Vitriol, D. V. (2023c, July 4). Das Thema Impfung in alten Schulbüchern. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/das-thema-impfung-in-alten-schulbuchern

00:02.34: Vitriol, D. V. (2025a, January 13). Unterricht Biologie 461 2021 Friedrich Verlag. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/unterricht-biologie-461-2021-friedrich

Sucht. (n.d.). Unterricht Biologie | Friedrich Verlag. https://www.friedrich-verlag.de/shop/sucht-53461

00:03:13 Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season, Nabin K. Shrestha, Patrick C. Burke, Amy S. Nowacki, Steven M. Gordon, medRxiv 2025.01.30.25321421; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421, https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

Landmark Cleveland Clinic study finds flu vaccine Ineffective—And possibly harmful—for working adults in 2024-2025 season. (n.d.). https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/landmark-cleveland-clinic-study-finds-flu-vaccine-ineffectiveand-possibly-harmfulfor-working-adults-in-2024-2025-season-84b3b608

00:03.31: Vitriol, D. V. (2025b, January 13). Unterricht Biologie 461 2021 Friedrich Verlag. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/unterricht-biologie-461-2021-friedrich#footnote-1-154766457

00:03:55 Morens DM, Taubenberger JK, Fauci AS. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host Microbe. 2023 Jan 11;31(1):146-157. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2022.11.016. PMID: 36634620; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36634620/.

00:05:26 Simonsen L, Reichert TA, Viboud C, Blackwelder WC, Taylor RJ, Miller MA. Impact of influenza vaccination on seasonal mortality in the US elderly population. Arch Intern Med. 2005 Feb 14;165(3):265-72. doi: 10.1001/archinte.165.3.265. PMID: 15710788. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15710788/

00:05:34 Rizzo C, Viboud C, Montomoli E, Simonsen L, Miller MA. Influenza-related mortality in the Italian elderly: no decline associated with increasing vaccination coverage. Vaccine. 2006 Oct 30;24(42-43):6468-75. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2006.06.052. Epub 2006 Jul 7. PMID: 16876293. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16876293/

00:06:56 Vitriol, D. V. (2024m, November 24). Gibt es überhaupt irgendwo zuverlässige Influenza Daten? DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/gibt-es-uberhaupt-irgendwo-zuverlassige

00:07:57 Bansal S, Perincheri S, Fleming T, Poulson C, Tiffany B, Bremner RM, Mohanakumar T. Cutting Edge: Circulating Exosomes with COVID Spike Protein Are Induced by BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) Vaccination prior to Development of Antibodies: A Novel Mechanism for Immune Activation by mRNA Vaccines. J Immunol. 2021 Nov 15;207(10):2405-2410. doi: 10.4049/jimmunol.2100637. Epub 2021 Oct 15. PMID: 34654691; PMCID: PMC11073804. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34654691/

00:08:13 Summary Basis for Regulatory Action. (2021, November 8). FDA. Retrieved March 19, 2023, from https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download (S. 15)

https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-03-1.pdf

https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

00:09:23 28 Tage im Blut nachweisbar:

Castruita JAS, Schneider UV, Mollerup S, Leineweber TD, Weis N, Bukh J, Pedersen MS, Westh H. SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination. APMIS. 2023 Mar;131(3):128-132. doi: 10.1111/apm.13294. Epub 2023 Jan 29. PMID: 36647776; PMCID: PMC10107710. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10107710/

00:09:57 Vitriol, D. V. (2024l, October 19). Funktionieren Adjuvantien als Transfektionsmittel? DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/funktionieren-adjuvantien-als-transfektionsmitte

00:10:13 Pharmacist, W. U. (2024, March 9). Poly (A) Tails: does this protein make my tail look fat? Maria Gutschi.

00:10:56 Linder Biologie 23. Auflage

00:13:25 Vitriol, D. V. (2025d, February 4). Der neue Linder widerspricht sich selbst. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/der-neue-linder-widerspricht-sich

00:14:41 Thorn CR, Sharma D, Combs R, Bhujbal S, Romine J, Zheng X, Sunasara K, Badkar A. The journey of a lifetime - development of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Curr Opin Biotechnol. 2022 Dec;78:102803. doi: 10.1016/j.copbio.2022.102803. Epub 2022 Sep 1. PMID: 36162187; PMCID: PMC9433349. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36162187/

00:15:30 Vitriol, D. V. (2025i, March 23). Wo verbleiben die körperfremden Lipide? DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/wo-verbleiben-die-korperfremden-lipide

00:15:53 Stichwort “endosomal escape”

Rose, J. (2024, September 7). Why we can’t move forward with self-amplifying RNA technology. Unacceptable Jessica.

00:17:19 Vitriol, D. V. (2023d, July 4). Das Thema Impfung in alten Schulbüchern. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/das-thema-impfung-in-alten-schulbuchern

00:18:50 „Vaccine-derived poliovirus is moving across Africa, with vaccine-derived Type 2 poliovirus spreading uncontrolled in West Africa, bursting geographical boundaries and raising fundamental questions and challenges for the whole eradication process“ 17th-IMB-report-20191115.pdf (polioeradication.org) https://polioeradication.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/17th-IMB-report-20191115.pdf Seite 4

00:20:20 Vitriol, D. V. (2025i, March 23). Das Comirnaty Sicherheitsdatenblatt. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/das-corminaty-sicherheitsdatenblatt

00:20:57 Vitriol, D. V. (2024p, December 9). Die Bundesregierung setzt heimlich Gesetze und Verordnungen für Covid-19-Impfstoffe außer Kraft. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/die-bundesregierung-setzt-heimlich

00:21:46 Sicherheitsdatenblatt. (n.d.). https://www.arbeitsschutz.nrw.de/fachthemen/fachthemen-von-z/chemikaliensicherheit/reach/sicherheitsdatenblatt

00:22:14 Rees, H. (2024b, July 25). DO-IT-YOURSELF FROZEN JABS BROKE PHARMACEUTICAL LAW. INSIDE PHARMA.

00:23:28 A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS https://cdn.prod.www.manager-magazin.de/media/4cc0d9db-b895-4b7f-ba07-42ef335634d8/BiontechPfizer_Clinical_Protocol.pdf

Briefverkehr mit BioNtech. (n.d.). https://fragdenstaat.de/anfrage/briefverkehr-mit-biontech/

https://dam.biontech.de/assets/4R0OQyAkSrmOOyCqUmV_0g/SRHmClZKNSW04lKXGiRJMA/Original%20file/PF00161_MTR_PFEM_DE.pdf

00:25:16 https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/125742_S11_M3_32r_pf-07302048-dp-rm-coa.pdf

00:28:38 Kretschmer, C. (2024, August 29). Covid-19 und Influenza: Kombinationsimpfstoff von BioNTech/Pfizer erreicht nur ein Immunogenitätsziel. Gelbe Liste. https://www.gelbe-liste.de/immunologie/kombinationsimpfstoff-biontech-pfizer

Beasley, D. (2024, August 16). Pfizer, BioNtech say combined flu-COVID vaccine misses a main goal of Phase 3 trial. Reuters. Retrieved April 6, 2025, from https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-biontech-say-combined-flu-covid-vaccine-misses-main-goal-phase-3-trial-2024-08-16/

Transparenztest. (2023, December 20). 36-mal mehr Nebenwirkungen nach mRNA BioNTech Impfung als nach klassischer Influenza Impfung. Transparenztest. https://www.transparenztest.de/post/36-mal-mehr-nebenwirkungen-nach-mrna-biontech-impfung-als-nach-klassischer-influenza-impfung

00:28:57 Vinluan, F., & Vinluan, F. (2023, February 17). Moderna flu vax prompts response to more common strains, but misses in influenza B. MedCity News. https://medcitynews.com/2023/02/moderna-flu-vax-prompts-response-to-more-common-strains-but-misses-in-influenza-b/

00:29:26 Vitriol, D. V. (2025i, March 20). Deregulierung diverser biochemischer Signalwege durch modRNA Injektionen. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/deregulierung-diverser-biochemischer

Hickey TE, Mudunuri U, Hempel HA, Kemp TJ, Roche NV, Talsania K, Sellers BA, Cherry JM, Pinto LA. Proteomic and serologic assessments of responses to mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 vaccines in human recipient sera. Front Immunol. 2025 Jan 27;15:1502458. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2024.1502458. PMID: 39931577; PMCID: PMC11808009. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11808009/

https://www.amlc.army.mil/Portals/73/Documents/11_%20Vaccine%20Disposal%20SOP%20(Final).pdf?ver=PXBQ1cgUFvpFa0s1mHZ2hA%3d%3d

00:33:50 Morrison DK. MAP kinase pathways. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol. 2012 Nov 1;4(11):a011254. doi: 10.1101/cshperspect.a011254. PMID: 23125017; PMCID: PMC3536342. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3536342/

(5) Ralf Wittenbrink auf X: „mRNA-Coronaimpfung trainiert das „Langzeitgedächtnis“ des Immunsystems „Forschende der Universität zu Köln zeigen, dass COVID-19-Impfstoffe auf der Grundlage von mRNA das angeborene Immunsystem langfristig prägen. Diese Mechanismen können bewirken, dass der menschliche Körper … https://t.co/ZqqzygsC3H“ / X https://x.com/RWittenbrink/status/1904942842729906459

Vitriol, D. V. (2025m, March 27). Makrophagenpolarisation. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/makrophagenpolarisation

00:35:00 Inglut CT, Sorrin AJ, Kuruppu T, Vig S, Cicalo J, Ahmad H, Huang HC. Immunological and Toxicological Considerations for the Design of Liposomes. Nanomaterials (Basel). 2020 Jan 22;10(2):190. doi: 10.3390/nano10020190. PMID: 31978968; PMCID: PMC7074910. https://www.mdpi.com/2079-4991/10/2/190

00:36:30 On the pathogenesis of turbo cancer induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: a hypothesis. (2024, January 15). Doctors for COVID Ethics. https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-the-pathogenesis-of-turbo-cancer-induced-by-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-a-hypothesis/

00:37:30 Vitriol, D. V. (2024b, February 12). Könnten Immunzellen von der Plörre transfiziert werden? DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/konnten-immunzellen-von-der-plorre

00:38:36 Vitriol, D. V. (2024n, November 22). Pfizer verwendete ein altes Gentherapieplasmid für BNT162B2 und gibt in Figure 3 Autoimmunangriffe zu. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/pfizer-verwendete-ein-altes-gentherapieplasmid

Lewis LM, Badkar AV, Cirelli D, Combs R, Lerch TF. The Race to Develop the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: From the Pharmaceutical Scientists' Perspective. J Pharm Sci. 2023 Mar;112(3):640-647. doi: 10.1016/j.xphs.2022.09.014. Epub 2022 Sep 18. PMID: 36130677; PMCID: PMC9482796. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36130677/

00:39:20 Vitriol, D. V. (2025e, February 19). Das Spike-Protein stellt einen neuen Rekord auf. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/das-spike-protein-stellt-einen-neuen

Bornali Bhattacharjee, Peiwen Lu, Valter Silva Monteiro, Alexandra Tabachnikova, Kexin Wang, William B. Hooper, Victoria Bastos, Kerrie Greene, Mitsuaki Sawano, Christian Guirgis, Tiffany J. Tzeng, Frederick Warner, Pavlina Baevova, Kathy Kamath, Jack Reifert, Danice Hertz, Brianne Dressen, Laura Tabacof, Jamie Wood, Lily Cooke, Mackenzie Doerstling, Shadan Nolasco, Amer Ahmed, Amy Proal, David Putrino, Leying Guan, Harlan Krumholz, Akiko Iwasaki. Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination medRxiv 2025.02.18.25322379; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379v1.full.pdf

00:41:36 Vitriol, D. V. (2025m, March 25). Das Spike-Protein aktiviert den alternativen Weg des Komplementsystems. DrBine’s Newsletter. https://drbine.substack.com/p/das-spike-protein-aktiviert-den-alternativen

