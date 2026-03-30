Im Journal of Independent Medicine erschien eine dreiteilige Reihe über die Vorherige Immunität gegen COVID-19, die von der Politik immer bestritten wurde.

Die Übersichtsartikel bestehen aus drei Teilen:

Teil 1: Vorimmunität durch andere Coronaviren gegen SARS-CoV-2

Nicoll, R. (2025). Pre-existing Immunity to COVID-19: Overview and Implications – Part 1. Journal of Independent Medicine, 201–213. https://doi.org/10.71189/JIM/2025/V01N03A04

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n03a04/

Teil 2: Vorimmunität durch andere Mikroorganismen

Nicoll, R. (2026). Pre-existing Immunity to COVID-19: Overview and Implications – Part 2. Journal of Independent Medicine, 25–30. https://doi.org/10.71189/JIM/2026/V02N01A03

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v02n01a03/

Teil 3: Vorimmunität durch Nicht-COVID-Impfungen

Nicoll, R. (2026). Pre-existing Immunity to COVID-19: Overview and Implications – Part 3. Journal of Independent Medicine, 111–119. https://doi.org/10.71189/JIM/2026/V02N02A04

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v02n02a04/

Die Artikel sind frei zugänglich. Man muss sich nur kostenlos beim Journal anmelden und bekommt Emails, wenn eine neue Ausgabe raus ist.

Für all jene, die kein Englisch können, oder sich nicht anmelden wollen, fasse ich die Highlights der Artikel zusammen.

Ich hatte einige Publikationen in meiner Sammlung, die schon sehr früh zeigten, dass ein Großteil der Bevölkerung Kreuzimmun war. Die Menge an Daten, die teils schon sehr früh vorhanden war, hat selbst mich überrascht. Ich habe die Referenzen daher in die Fußnoten übertragen.

Teil 1: Vorimmunität durch andere Coronaviren gegen SARS-CoV-2

Trotz maßgeblicher Aussagen, dass SARS-CoV-2 ein neuartiges Virus sei, gegen das niemand Immunität besitze, deuteten mehrere frühe Studien darauf hin, dass eine bereits bestehende Immunität gegen SARS-CoV-2 ein sehr reales Phänomen sei. SARS-CoV-2 weist tatsächlich eine starke genetische Übereinstimmung mit anderen humanen Coronaviren auf (zwischen 65 % und 82 %), sodass es nicht überrascht, zahlreiche Hinweise auf eine Kreuzreaktivität zwischen SARS-CoV-2 und den Coronaviren der Erkältung zu finden. Weniger Studien haben untersucht, ob eine Kreuzreaktivität mit diesen Coronaviren eine bereits bestehende Immunität induziert. Wo eine vorbestehende Immunität untersucht wurde, bestand ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Schutz vor COVID-19 und den kreuzreaktiven Gedächtnis-T- und -B-Zellen des adaptiven Immunsystems sowie der trainierten Immunität des angeborenen Immunsystems. Kreuzreaktive Antikörper stellen ein Dilemma dar, da sie in einigen Fällen schützend wirken, in anderen Fällen jedoch den Verlauf von COVID-19 verschlimmern. Die Faktoren, die bestimmen, ob ein Antikörper schützend oder pathogen ist, sind größtenteils unbekannt. Es ist wichtig, dies sowohl für den Einsatz der Plasmatherapie als auch für die Impfstoffentwicklung zu untersuchen. Ebenso kann die trainierte Immunantwort gelegentlich Entzündungen verschlimmern. Der Anteil der Proben, die eine vorbestehende Immunität aufweisen, könnte tatsächlich unterschätzt werden, da im Allgemeinen nur Immunzellen aus dem peripheren Blut und nicht Proben aus dem Knochenmark oder der Schleimhaut der Atemwege getestet wurden; sekretorische IgA-Antikörper der Schleimhaut wirken durchweg schützend.

Adaptives Immunsystem: T-Zellen

Zahlreiche Studien haben gezeigt, dass Serum aus der Zeit vor der Pandemie Gedächtnis-CD4+- und CD8+-T-Zellen enthält, die mit SARS-CoV-2 kreuzreagieren und gegen hochkonservierte, gemeinsame Coronavirus-Epitope gerichtet sind. Eine Analyse der Studien, die ausreichend detaillierte Angaben liefern, zeigt, dass Schmidt et al. an den beiden Extremen bei 17,4 % von 23 gesunden Spendern kreuzreaktive T-Zellen nachweisen konnten. Gleichzeitig zeigten Lineburg et al., dass T-Zellen von 90 % von 23 nicht exponierten Spendern ein Schlüsselprotein von SARS-CoV-2 erkannten. Die übrigen Studien ergaben Anteile zwischen 18 % und 90 %, die je nach dem ursprünglichen Coronavirus und der Art der T-Zellen (CD4+ oder CD8+) variieren können [18–44]. Einige dieser Studien wurden zu Beginn der Pandemie veröffentlicht, wie beispielsweise die von Grifoni et al. und Weiskopf et al., beide aus dem Juni 2020.

Kreuzreaktivität bedeutet nicht zwangsläufig Immunität, auch wenn es nicht abwegig wäre, dies anzunehmen. Unter den Studien, die sich mit dem Schutz vor SARS-CoV-2 befassen, haben einige einen umgekehrten Zusammenhang zwischen kreuzreaktiven Gedächtnis-T-Zellen und der Häufigkeit oder Schwere von COVID-19 aufgezeigt, wobei kreuzreaktive T-Zellen bei Patienten mit mildem oder asymptomatischem Krankheitsverlauf im Vergleich zu Patienten mit schwerem Krankheitsverlauf in größerer Zahl vorhanden waren [45-51].

Mehrere Studien haben die entscheidende Rolle des sekretorischen IgA (sIgA) der Schleimhäute beim Schutz vor SARS-CoV-2 und anderen Atemwegsinfektionen hervorgehoben, wobei es eine stärkere Neutralisierungsfähigkeit aufweist als IgG.

Mehrere Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Mehrheit der Epitope für kreuzreaktive T-Zellen in anderen SARS-CoV-2-Proteinen als dem Spike-Protein identifiziert wurde.

Das ist immunologische Flexibilität. Das Spike-Protein mag mutieren, es sind noch genug Proteine da, um das Virus zu erkennen. Das kann eine Impfung nicht leisten. Das zeigt aber auch, wie dumm die Wahl des Spike-Proteins als Antigen/Immunogen war.

Angesichts der Vielzahl gemeinsamer Peptidsequenzen lässt dies vermuten, dass die Identifizierung von Kreuzreaktivität deutlich häufiger vorkommen könnte, wenn alle möglichen Peptide berücksichtigt würden, und dass bereits bestehende Immunität auch dann vorliegen könnte, wenn aufgrund der unzureichenden Anzahl getesteter Proteine keine offensichtliche Kreuzreaktivität feststellbar ist.

Man findet nur, was man sucht, und wenn man nicht finden will, dann wird man nicht fündig werden.

Adaptives Immunsystem: B-Zellen

Mehrere Studien haben gezeigt, dass Gedächtnis-B-Zellen zwischen SARS-CoV-2 und anderen humanen Coronaviren kreuzreaktiv sind [64–71]. Auch hier gilt: Wenn der Anteil der Probanden mit bereits vorhandenen kreuzreaktiven Gedächtnis-B-Zellen gering erscheint, könnte dies daran liegen, dass lediglich das Spike-Protein untersucht wurde. Im Gegensatz dazu lassen sich kreuzreaktive B-Zellen gegen das SARS-CoV-2-Nukleokapsidprotein in einem signifikanten Anteil von Blutproben aus der Zeit vor der Pandemie nachweisen. Dennoch scheinen kreuzreaktive Gedächtnis-B-Zellen, die gegen das Spike-Protein gerichtet sind, Serumantikörper mit begrenztem Virusneutralisationspotenzial zu produzieren.

Adaptives Immunsystem: Antikörper

Einige Studien zeigen, dass die Konzentration von Antikörpern gegen das humane Coronavirus bei asymptomatischen oder leicht erkrankten COVID-19-Patienten signifikant höher ist als bei Patienten mit schwerem oder tödlichem Verlauf ,83-85 116–118, was auf eine schützende Wirkung hindeutet, während andere keinen Zusammenhang mit der COVID-19-Inzidenz oder dem Schweregrad feststellen oder die Studien eine Korrelation mit erhöhtem Schweregrad zeigen

Der Einfluss des Alters

Vorbestehende kreuzreaktive T-Zell-Reaktionen auf das Spike-Protein waren bei Kindern mehr als doppelt so hoch wie bei Erwachsenen, wobei die Qualität der kreuzreaktiven T-Zellen im Alter von 6 Jahren ihren Höhepunkt erreichte und mit zunehmendem Alter abnahm . Wie bei den T-Zellen wiesen Kinder im Vergleich zu Erwachsenen eine höhere Häufigkeit kreuzreaktiver Gedächtnis-B-Zellen auf.

Darüber hinaus weisen Kinder möglicherweise eine geringere Expression des ACE2-Rezeptors in den unteren Atemwegen auf – dem primären Eintrittsweg von SARS-CoV-2 in den Körper –, eine geringere Produktion von Entzündungszytokinen, was den Schweregrad von COVID-19 beeinflussen kann, sowie ein vielfältigeres T-Zell-Rezeptor-Repertoire im Vergleich zu älteren Menschen.

Im Alter von 10 Jahren haben Kinder Antikörper gegen das Spike-Protein aller vier endemischen Erkältungs-Coronaviren gebildet, wobei die Seroprävalenz bei 75,84 % liegt . Im Vergleich zu Erwachsenen sind sie zu einer wesentlich breiteren Antikörperreaktion gegen das Spike-Protein fähig. Dennoch wiesen Kinder im Vergleich zu Erwachsenen niedrigere Antikörperspiegel gegen die Spike- und Nukleokapsidproteine auf, könnten jedoch höhere Antikörperspiegel gegen nichtstrukturelle Proteine aufweisen; auch hier werden diese in Kreuzreaktivitätsstudien, die sich ausschließlich auf das Spike-Protein konzentrieren, übersehen. Die meisten Studien deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Konzentrationen kreuzreaktiver Antikörper mit dem Alter verändern .

Die hier zitierten Quellen zum Einfluss des Altern sind aus meist aus den Jahren 2020, 2021. Damit war bereits zu diesem Zeitpunkt klar, die Kinder reagieren deutlich besser als Erwachsene. Dennoch bezeichnete Bömerman sie in Deutschland als Ratten, die Krankheiten übertragen und Politiker machten ihnen Angst, dass sie Erwachsene anstecken und töten könnten. Immunologisch vollkommen unbegründet.

Für mich mit der wichtigste Teil des Übersichtsartikels, der alle Maßnahmen, die man gegen Kinder ergriffen hat, umso verbrecherischer macht.

Teil 1 – Schlussfolgerung

Obwohl der Generaldirektor der WHO behauptete, SARS-CoV-2 sei ein neues Virus, gegen das niemand Immunität besitze, stellte sich dies schnell als falsch heraus. Das Virus war SARS-CoV-1 und anderen Coronaviren, die beim Menschen Erkältungen verursachen, sowohl genetisch als auch hinsichtlich des Eindringens in den Körper sehr ähnlich. Studien zeigten schnell, dass viele Menschen eine Kreuzreaktivität gegenüber SARS-CoV-2 aufwiesen, was ihnen möglicherweise auch Immunität verliehen hatte. In ähnlicher Weise behandelte auch das Modell des Imperial College SARS-CoV-2 in den ersten Vorhersagen als neuartiges Virus.