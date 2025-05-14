Nachdem ich mehrfach nach Publikationen über Spike-Persistenz gefragt wurde, fass ich hier meine Sammlung zusammen.

Spike Protein

4. Januar 2023: 30 Tage

Yonker LM, Swank Z, Bartsch YC, Burns MD, Kane A, Boribong BP, Davis JP, Loiselle M, Novak T, Senussi Y, Cheng CA, Burgess E, Edlow AG, Chou J, Dionne A, Balaguru D, Lahoud-Rahme M, Arditi M, Julg B, Randolph AG, Alter G, Fasano A, Walt DR. Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis. Circulation. 2023 Mar 14;147(11):867-876. doi: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025. Epub 2023 Jan 4. PMID: 36597886; PMCID: PMC10010667. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10010667/

9. Februar 2023

Craddock V, Mahajan A, Spikes L, et al. Persistent circulation of soluble and extracellular vesicle-linked Spike protein in individuals with postacute sequelae of COVID-19. J Med Virol. 2023; 95:e28568. doi:10.1002/jmv.28568 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.28568

31. August 2023: 187 Tage

Brogna C, Cristoni S, Marino G, Montano L, Viduto V, Fabrowski M, Lettieri G, Piscopo M. Detection of recombinant Spike protein in the blood of individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: Possible molecular mechanisms. Proteomics Clin Appl. 2023 Aug 31:e2300048. doi: 10.1002/prca.202300048. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37650258. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37650258/

3. April 2025: 17 Monate

Ota N, Itani M, Aoki T, Sakurai A, Fujisawa T, Okada Y, Noda K, Arakawa Y, Tokuda S, Tanikawa R. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination. J Clin Neurosci. 2025 Apr 3;136:111223. doi: 10.1016/j.jocn.2025.111223. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40184822. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40184822/

18. Februar 2025: 709 Tage

Bornali Bhattacharjee, Peiwen Lu, Valter Silva Monteiro, Alexandra Tabachnikova, Kexin Wang, William B. Hooper, Victoria Bastos, Kerrie Greene, Mitsuaki Sawano, Christian Guirgis, Tiffany J. Tzeng, Frederick Warner, Pavlina Baevova, Kathy Kamath, Jack Reifert, Danice Hertz, Brianne Dressen, Laura Tabacof, Jamie Wood, Lily Cooke, Mackenzie Doerstling, Shadan Nolasco, Amer Ahmed, Amy Proal, David Putrino, Leying Guan, Harlan M. Krumholz, Akiko Iwasaki

Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination

medRxiv 2025.02.18.25322379; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379v2

15. April 2025: 245 Tage

Patterson BK, Yogendra R, Francisco EB, Guevara-Coto J, Long E, Pise A, Osgood E, Bream J, Kreimer M, Jeffers D, Beaty C, Vander Heide R, Mora-Rodríguez RA. Detection of S1 spike protein in CD16+ monocytes up to 245 days in SARS-CoV-2-negative post-COVID-19 vaccine syndrome (PCVS) individuals. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2025 Dec;21(1):2494934. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2025.2494934. Epub 2025 May 13. PMID: 40358138. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40358138/

Impf-modRNA

17. Januar 2025: 18 Tage

Samaniego Castruita JA, Schneider UV, Mollerup S, Leineweber TD, Weis N, Bukh J, Pedersen MS, Westh H. SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination. APMIS. 2023 Jan 17. doi: 10.1111/apm.13294. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 36647776. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36647776/