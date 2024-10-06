Swifts „a modest proposal“ könnte aus der Feder eines McKinsey Beraters stammen. Wenn man, wie in der heutigen, neoliberalen Systemkonformen „Demokratie“ alles und jedem einen Preis gibt und darauf wartet, dass der Markt es schon richten wird, dann passt Swifts Vorschlag heute erneut wieder, wie „A*sch auf Eimer“.

Swift hat einen kreativen Vorschlag, wie man sich der lästigen Armen (Bürgergeldempfänger) entledigen könnte

„having no other motive than the publick good of my country, by advancing our trade, providing for infants, relieving the poor, and giving some pleasure to the rich.”

Sein Vorschlag ist so bestechend wie einfach: Überzählige Kinder als Fleisch verkaufen (soylent green is people). Der Grund ist einfach: Überzählige Kinder kosten nur unnötig Geld. Zudem

„it would greatly lessen the number of Papists, with whom we are yearly over-run, being the principal breeders of the nation, as well as our most dangerous enemies, and who stay at home on purpose with a design to deliver the kingdom to the Pretender[…]”

Auch für die alten und überzähligen Alten gibt e seine effiziente Lösung:

„that they are every day dying, and rotting, by cold and famine, and filth, and vermin, as fast as can be reasonably expected. And as to the young labourers, they are now in almost as hopeful a condition. They cannot get work, and consequently pine away from want of nourishment, to a degree, that if at any time they are accidentally hired to common labour, they have not strength to perform it, and thus the country and themselves are happily delivered from the evils to come.”

Da soll mal einer sagen, Geschichte wiederholt sich nicht. Swifts Satire ist gerade wieder aktuell und könnte so in der Heute Show gesendet werden, wenn es um Flüchtlinge und Bürgergeldempfänger geht. Neoliberales Gedankengut verseuchte die Hirne immer wieder und man muss dagegen ankämpfen.

Interessant ist in diesem Zusammenhand, dass Yannis Varoufakis sehr häufig den Begriff „A modest Proposal“ verwendet, z. Bsp. „A Modest Proposal for Resolving the Eurozone Crisis“. Ob das wohl ein Hinweis auf Swift’s Schrift ist/war. Ein Wink mit dem Zaunpfahl wie unmenschlich die aktuelle neoliberale Ideologie ist?

Damals, als ich diesen Text schrieb fand man, wenn man sich die Mühe machte, in Varoufakis Blog darauf tatsächlich eine Antwort: http://yanisvaroufakis.eu/2014/01/22/three-culturally-depraived-economists-swift-and-our-modest-proposal/

Der Link ist aber mittlerweile tot. Da stand:

"As the ‘author’ of our proposal’s full title, I would like to state it for the record that all three of us (Holland, Galbraith and the undersigned) fully intended the implied reference to Swift’s original. While we do ‘trade’ on the essential modesty of our proposal for arresting the Eurozone Crisis (i.e. we are proposing realistic policies that do not require grand institutional or Treaty changes), Swift’s sarcasm is alluded to intentionally, primarily because the present reality (e.g. the Greek, Irish etc. bailouts) contains an element of his outrageous proposal – that is, countless Europeans (especially in the part of Europe I call Bailoutistan) are, as we ‘speak’, sitting idly by while their children are sacrificed on the altar of universal, competitive austerity. Ask the Irish mothers and fathers who are relying on Skype to see their emigrant children, or the Greek parents who can ill afford to feed, clothe and keep warm their children during the winter nights. Enough said…