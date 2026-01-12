Historische Literatur zur Thema Impfgegnerschaft
Es gibt sehr viel historische impfkritische Bücher und Artikel
Impfung wurde nach 2021 zu einer gesellschaftlichen Frage. Impfkritik wurde damit auch zu einer gesellschaftlichen Frage. Die Argumente scheinen sich nicht wirklich geändert zu haben ABER die Datenlage der Impfgegner ist heutzutage deutlich besser als jene der Impfanhänger.
The Victorian Anti-Vaccination Discourse Corpus (VicVaDis)
Im englischsprachigen Raum setzt man sich aktuell bereits linguistisch (nicht inhaltlich!) mit der viktorianischen, impfkritischen Literatur auseinander. Man zerlegt den Inhalt in einzelne Sätze und analysiert diese nach Wortwahl, Kollokationen …
Eine für den Teilnehmer ungefährliche Auseinandersetzung mit dem Text, weil er den Inhalt so nicht wirklich erfasst und die zusammenhanglose Satzdatenbank basierend auf seinen Vorurteilen und den Vorgaben der Geldgeber hin untersuchen kann.
“Dieser Artikel stellt das 3,5 Millionen Wörter umfassende Victorian Anti-Vaccination Discourse Corpus (VicVaDis) vor und untersucht es. Das Korpus soll eine (frei zugängliche) historische Quelle für die Untersuchung der frühesten öffentlichen Bedenken und Argumente gegen Impfungen in England liefern, die sich um die obligatorische Impfung gegen Pocken in der zweiten Hälfte des 19. Jahrhunderts drehten. Es besteht aus 133 Anti-Impf-Broschüren und -Publikationen, die zwischen 1854 und 1906 gesammelt wurden, einem Zeitraum von 53 Jahren, der in etwa mit der viktorianischen Ära (1837–1901) übereinstimmt. Dieser Zeitraum wurde gewählt, um die Zeit zwischen dem Impfgesetz von 1853, das die Pockenimpfung für Babys zur Pflicht machte, und dem Gesetz von 1907, das die Impfpflicht faktisch beendete, zu erfassen. Nach einem Überblick über den historischen Hintergrund beschreibt dieser Artikel die Begründung, den Aufbau und die Konzeption des Korpus und zeigt dann, wie es genutzt werden kann, um die wichtigsten Argumente gegen die Impfpflicht mit Hilfe von allgemein zugänglichen korpuslinguistischen Werkzeugen zu untersuchen.
Wo es angebracht ist, werden Parallelen zwischen den Impfskepsis und den Argumenten der Viktorianer und denen des 21. Jahrhunderts gezogen. Insgesamt zeigt dieser Artikel das Potenzial der Korpusanalyse, um unser Verständnis der historischen Bedenken gegenüber Impfungen zu erweitern.”1
Sehr klassische Sprachanalyse mit einem Programm, das ich auch im Anglistikstudium genutzt habe. https://www.laurenceanthony.net/software/antconc/
Im Prinzip Wortsortiersoftware, die verhindert, dass man sich mit dem Inhalt befassen muss. Man kann einfach inhaltsfrei Sätze nach Satzbau hin statistisch analysieren.
Spannender als das Paper ist die Liste der 133 verwendeten Dokumente:
fqad075_supplementary_data.docx
Einige sind digital als pdf verfügbar, die habe ich verlinkt. Beim Rest muss man mit den *.txt Dateien des Corpus leben.
1854_1b 1854 Our medical liberties, or The personal rights of the subject, as infringed by recent and proposed legislation: compromising observations on the compulsory vaccination act, the medical registration and reform bills, and the Maine law Gibbs, John Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 21468 London: Sotheran, Son, and Draper
1856_1a 1856 Compulsory vaccination briefly considered, in its scientific, religious, and political aspects: being a letter addressed to ... Sir B. Hall … Gibbs, John University of Glasgow Library 37218 London: Sotheran and Willis
1856_2 1856 Essay upon compulsory vaccination Johnson, Horace Royal College of Surgeons of England 7046 Brighton: Printed by Fleet and Son
1856_3 1856 More words on Vaccination. By J. G. ... Being appendices to his Letter on compulsory vaccination, etc. Gibbs, John British Library 14612 London: Willis & Sotheran
1856_4 1856 The Evils of Vaccination: with a protest against its Legal Enforcement. Gibbs, George S. British Library 5685 London: John Chapman
1860_4 1860 Compulsory vaccination. The following important letters have been addressed to the British College of Health, Euston Road, London. Gibbs, George S. British Library 2997 not visible
1860_5 1860 Vaccination versus nature; or, Dr. Jenner’s theory refuted, through the agency of the Divine laws, which regulate material nature. Macleod of Macleod British Library 4777 London: Elliot, printer
1861_1 1861 A brief statistical answer to the speech of the Rt. Hon. Robert Lowe, ... delivered in the House of Commons, on compulsory vaccination; to which is appended correspondence between the Registrar General, J. F. Marson ... and the author. Gibbs, George S. British Library 7738 Reprinted from the “Darlington and Stockton Times.”
1866_1b 1866 Twenty years’ experience of a public vaccinator: small pox, vaccination, and re-vaccination Collins, William Job (Snr) Royal College of Surgeons of England 2098 London: Job Cauldwell
1866_2 1866 Vaccination: a remonstrance respecting the Vaccination Bill of 1866, addressed to the Rt. Hon. Henry A. Bruce, M.P., Vice-President of the Committee of Council on Education / by George S. Gibbs. Gibbs, George S. Wellcome Collection 7548 ACVL
1866_3 1866 Vaccination useless and injurious. A remonstrance respecting the Vaccination Bill of 1866, addressed to the Rt. Hon. H. A. Bruce, etc. Second edition. Gibbs, George S. British Library 7798 ACVL/Job Cauldwell
1868_5a 1868 Vaccination: its tested effects on health, mortality, and population. An essay Pearce, Charles Thomas London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 25668 London: H. Bailliere
1868_6 1868 Have you been vaccinated, and what protection is it against the small pox?: an essay Collins, William Job (Snr) Wellcome Collection 21716 London: H.K. Lewis
1868_8 1868 Vaccination as the cause of Fever and Consumption and as a transmitter of all kinds of disease. Dialogue between a Mother and her daughter Anon. British Library 4734 London: British College of Health
1869_1 1869 Vaccination useless and injurious: a lecture delivered in the Temperance Hall, Sheffield, on February 11th, 1869 Sexton, George Wellcome Collection 17453 William Fox
1870_1 1870 Compulsory Vaccination: Report of a Public Meeting, Marylebone Vestry Hall, October 19, 1870 Marylebone ACVL Gutenberg 6467 ACVL
1870_2 1870 Extracts from an essay on vaccination, after thirty-five years’ observation and experience Bayard, Armand Wellcome Collection 14425 London: A member of the Ladies’ Sanitary Association
1870_3 1870 Vaccination viewed politically. By Professor Newman. … Newman, Francis William British Library 1554 Reprinted from “The Coooperator & Anti-vaccinator” (Pitman). Miss J. Green, printer, Manchester
1870_4 1870 Compulsory Vaccination!! a Crime Against Nature!! an Outrage Upon Society!! … Halket, W. British Library 10945 London: G. Meyers
1870_5 1870 Vaccination, its source, nature and effects. An address, etc. Pearce, Charles Thomas British Library 7105 London: H. Bailliere
1871_11 1871 Small-Pox and Vaccination. Wilkinson, James John Garth British Library 13342 London: Pitman, Glasgow: John Thompson
1871_12 1871 Letter upon Vaccination to George Dale, Esq. Strickland Constable, Henry British Library 13946 London: Dalton & Lucy; Kingston-upon-Hull: Leng & Co
1871_15 1871 The Vaccination Committee, 1871. Reprinted from “Cosmopolitan” British Library 1235 London: James Burns
1871_16 1871 Adult Re-vaccination critically examined. A letter to P. A. Taylor, etc. “A Leicestershire Inquirer” British Library 6927 London: Hamilton, Adams & Co.; Leicester: Crossley & Clarke
1871_18 1871 Vaccination: a letter in reply to an article in the “Leeds Mercury, ” June 11th, 1870 ... Second edition. Pickering, John British Library 20547 Leeds: H. W. Walker
1871_19 1871 Compulsory vaccination. “Medicus” Bristol Selected Pamphlets 3034 Guildford: Billing (printer)
1871_1a 1871 An attempt to prove that vaccination with its compulsory law, instead of being a general blessing, is a universal curse: in a series of letters addressed to the Right Hon. H. A. Bruce, Home Secretary of State Fraser, John Francis A. Countway Library of Medicine 25255 London: British College of Health
1871_20 1871 A protest against compulsory vaccination “A Sufferer” Bristol Selected Pamphlets 1969 London (self?
1871_8 1871 Letter on vaccination to a medical practitioner Strickland Constable, Henry London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine 15161 London: Hamilton, Adams & Co
1873_1 1873 Disasters from Vaccination Mothers’ ACVL Wellcome Collection 5848 Mothers’ ACVL
1873_2 1873 The Anti-Vaccinator and public health journal. April 1872 - May 1873. Pickering, John Wellcome Collection 362864 Pitman
1873_3b 1873 Doctors, Vaccination, and Utilitarianism. Strickland Constable, Henry Wellcome Collection 64719 London: Simpkin, Marshall & Co; York: J. Sampson, 1873.
1873_5b 1873 Important facts on vaccination urgently demanding public attention Procter, Edmund Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 12643 London: James Burns
1874_1 1874 The political side of the vaccination system; an essay read at the Birmingham Anti-Vaccination conference, October 26th, 1874 Newman, Francis William Saint Mary’s College of California 4329 ACVL; Printer: Edward Lamb (Leicester)
1874_2 1874 A New Year’s gift to the Lord Provost, magistrates, and Town Council of the city of Glasgow, 1st January, 1874: being an essay shewing that the delusive practice of vaccination is ruinous to the national health. “Anti-vaccinator” University of Glasgow Library 17450 John Thomson
1874_3 1874 (Fragment) Vaccination and the Vaccination Act ... A paper read at Exeter Hall, on May 3rd, 1873. Allen, Mundeford British Library 417 (Re-published by the Comtesse A. de Noailles.). Cheltenham: G. F. Poole
1874_4 1874 The vaccination laws: a letter addressed (by permission) to the Rt. Hon. Lord Lyttelton, etc. Baker, Thomas LSE Selected Pamphlets 5788 London: James Burns; Wokingham: Millin Bros
1874_5 1874 Increase of small-pox mortality under compulsory vaccination: a paper Baxendell, Joseph Bristol Selected Pamphlets 1608 Poole: NACVL. Printer: “Telegraph” Office
1876_1 1876 Anti-vaccination: the statistics of the Medical Officers to the Leeds Small-pox Hospital exposed and refuted, in a letter to the Leeds Board of Guardians Pickering, John Wellcome Collection 17985 McCorquodale & Co.
1876_2 1876 Think for yourselves. (Third revised edition.) “MD FRCPh Edin.” British Library 875 National Anti-Compulsory-Vaccination League (CHELTENHAM)
1876_3 1876 Vaccination brought home to the people Hunt, Chandos Leigh Bristol Selected Pamphlets 22093 London: James Burns
1876_4 1876 Vaccination: a legacy from George the Third and his court Dudgeon, H. D. Bristol Selected Pamphlets 2625 Leicester: J. Bent
1878_4 1878 The Newcastle Guardians and vaccination: special report of the arguments against the Compulsory Vaccination Acts, at the debate at the Board of Guardians, Newcastle, March 1st, 1878, Procter, Edmund Royal College of Surgeons of England 5191 Newcastle-upon-Tyne: Printed by John W. Swanston
1878_5 1878 Vaccination Creighton, Charles JSTOR 10246 Encyclopedia Britannica & Dictionary - Ninth Edition
1879_1b 1879 The Vaccination Inquirer and Health Review: The Organ of the London Society LSACV Oxford University 340239 London: E. W. Allen
1879_2b 1879 Vaccination tracts Wilkinson, James John Garth University of Leeds Library 106367 London: William Young
1879_3 1879 Compulsory vaccination: speech of Mr. P.A. Taylor, M.P. on the second reading of the Vaccination Act (Ireland) Amendment Bill, April 7th 1879: also minutes of evidence of a witness, taken before the Select Committee on the Vaccination Act (1867) … Taylor, Peter Alfred Bristol Selected Pamphlets 15698 London: William Young
1879_7 1879 Government prosecutions for medical heresy: a verbatim report of the case, “Regina versus Tebb.” Dedicated to the Board of St. Pancras Guardians, London, with an introduction and appendix of illustrative matter Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 14647 London: E. W. Allen
1880_1b 1880 Medical opinions concerning the perils of vaccination LSACV Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 1307 LSACV
1880_4 1880 What small-pox & vaccination and the vaccination acts really are (2nd ed, 1884) Hume-Rothery, Mary Catherine Harold B. Lee Library 6908 reprinted from National Anti-Compulsory Vaccination Reporter Jun-Aug 1880; Leicester: E. Lamb, printer
1880_5 1880 Can disease protect health?: being a reply to Mr. Ernest Hart’s pamphlet entitled The truth about vaccination Robinson, Enoch Royal College of Surgeons of England 13773 London: E.W. Allen
1881_1 1881 Current Fallacies about Vaccination Taylor, Peter Alfred Wellcome Collection 13239 London: E.W. Allen
1881_2 1881 Fact versus fiction. A refutation of the National Health Society’s tract, entitled, “The prevention of small-pox” LSACV Wellcome Collection 964 LSACV
1881_3b 1882 The Vaccination Inquirer and Health Review vol 3 LSACV Wellcome Collection 234842 London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination and E.W. Allen
1881_4 1881 Vaccination: a letter to Dr. W.B. Carpenter Taylor, Peter Alfred Wellcome Collection 11277 LSACV
1881_5 1881 Testimonies of medical men, on the protection supposed to be afforded by vaccination, from 1805 to 1881. LSACV Wellcome Collection 6210 LSACV
1881_6 1881 Compulsory disease: an historical sketch of the rise and spread of the vaccine dogma, addressed to the International Congress of Anti-Vaccinators at Paris, December, 1880 / by H.D. Dudgeon. Dudgeon, H.D. London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 2485 S. Barker & Co.
1882_1 1882 Sanitation, not vaccination, the true protection against small-pox: a paper read before the second International Anti-Vaccination Congress at Cologne, October 12th 1881, (with appendix) Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 9533 London: The Society, and E. W. Allen
1882_2b 1883 The Vaccination Inquirer and Health Review vol4 LSACV Harvard University 201741 LSACV
1882_3 1882 Testimonies of medical authorities on vaccination: with index, distinguishing by an asterisk such as treat of animal (cow, horse, or calf) lymph, without reference to arm to arm vaccination LSACV Wellcome Collection 18776 LSACV
1882_4b 1882 Vital statistics: small-pox and vaccination in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and continental countries and cities, with tables compiled from authentic sources Pearce, Charles Thomas Wellcome Collection 45476 London: E.W. Allen
1882_5 1882 The Swedish small-pox statistics’ fraud: the real truth of the matter / by Mrs. Hume-Rothery. Hume-Rothery, Mary Catherine Wellcome Collection 3797 ACVL
1882_6a 1882 Anti-vaccination Taylor, Peter Alfred Royal College of Surgeons of England 9874 The 19th Century
1883_1b 1883 Sir Lyon Playfair’s Logic Collins, William Job (Snr) Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 6317 London: E.W. Allen
1883_2 1883 Testimonies concerning vaccination and its enforcement / by scientists, statisticians, philosophers, publicists, and vaccine physicians. Young, William Wellcome Collection 4957 London: William Young
1883_3 1883 Speeches of Mr. P.A. Taylor and Mr. C.H. Hopwood on vaccination: in the House of Commons, June 19th, 1883 / revised from the reporter’s notes Taylor, Peter Alfred; Hopwood, Charles Henry Wellcome Collection 13888 LSACV
1883_4b 1883 A momentous education question for the consideration of parents and others who desire the well-being of the rising generation Siljeström, Per Adam; Wilkinson, James John Garth Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 8071 London: William Young
1883_7 1883 A review of the Norwich vaccination inquiry: read at the monthly conference of the London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination, December 18, 1882 Collins, William Job (Snr) Bristol Selected Pamphlets 3954 London: E.W. Allen
1884_10a 1884 Vaccination. A reply to the question is vaccination scientific? Gibbs, George S. London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 3346 Reprinted from Journal of science, March, 1884. London: s.n.
1884_1b Sir Lyon Playfair taken to pieces and disposed of: likewise Sir Charles W. Dilke, bart., being a dissection of their speeches in the House of Commons, on 19th June, 1883, in defence of compulsory vaccination White, William Francis A. Countway Library of Medicine 56062 London: E.W. Allen
1884_2b 1884 Compulsory vaccination in England: with incidental references to foreign states Tebb, William Scott London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 23501 London: E.W. Allen
1884_3 1884 Vaccination Condemned by Medical Men Toye, E. W. JSTOR 11462 The Charity Record
1884_5 1884 Insurance against vaccination: a project, correspondence and referendum. LSACV LSE Selected Pamphlets 11798 LSACV
1884_6 1884 Vaccination, 1883 Wheeler, Alexander LSE Selected Pamphlets 8967 London: E.W. Allen
1884_7 1884 Disease by law: an indictment of compulsory vaccination Anon. U.S. National Library of Medicine 8359 London: E.W. Allen
1884_9 1884 Vaccinosis and its cure by thuja: with remarks on homoeoprophylaxis Burnett, James Compton Wellcome Collection 17685 London: Homeopathic Pub. Co.
1885_1a 1885 Forty-five years of registration statistics, proving vaccination to be both useless and dangerous: in two parts Wallace, Alfred Russel London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 9906 London: E. W. Allen
1885_3 1885 The Story of a Great Delusion White, William Project Gutenberg 236447 London: E.W. Allen
1886_2b 1886 Killed by vaccination: a few facts of recent occurrence for the consideration of legislators, and others, who uphold the useless, cruel, and inhuman law of compulsory vaccination, under cover of which, as has been stated in the House of Commons, children are slaughtered by wholesale Young, William Wellcome Collection 4742 London: William Young
1886_3 1886 The mitigation theory of vaccination: an account of the statistics collected during the epidemic of 1872-73, by Dr. Keller, etc. Milnes, Alfred LSE Selected Pamphlets 4666 London: E.W. Allen
1886_4 1886 When doctors disagree, a vision of vaccine Milnes, Alfred London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 12596 London: E.W. Allen
1887_1a 1887 The natural history of cow-pox and vaccinal syphilis Creighton, Charles Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 48839 London: Cassell
1887_2 1887 The results of vaccination, and the inequity and injustice of its enforcement. An address delivered at the Town Hall, Holborn, London, May 11th, 1887, and now published with notes and appendix Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 10396 London: E.W. Allen
1887_4 1887 Some leading arguments against compulsory vaccination LSACV Wellcome Collection 10588 LSACV
1888_2 1888 Some comments on leprosy in its contagio-syphilitic and vaccinal aspects Brown, Alexander Menzies Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh 5278 London: Hirschfeld Brothers
1889_1 1889 The Anti-Vaccinators and the Royal Commission. The Hospital, 6(144), 202. Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 920 The Hospital, 6(144), 202.
1889_10 1889 The Increase of Leprosy in the West Indies: Letter from Georgetown, Demerara Tebb, William Scott JSTOR 1152 The Homæopathic World 1889, pp154-6
1889_11 1889 West Indian Complaint. Leprosy & Vaccination. Letter from Trinidad Tebb, William Scott JSTOR 1531 The Homæopathic World 1889, pp246-9
1889_12 1889 Vaccination by Act of Parliament Tebb, William Scott Internet Archive 8101 The Westminster Review, Jan, 1889
1889_13 1889 What is the Truth about Vaccination?” Tebb, William Scott Internet Archive 6336 The Westminster Review, Feb, 1889
1889_2 1889 Jenner and vaccination: a strange chapter of medical history Creighton, Charles Wellcome Collection 103958 London: Swan Sonnenschein & Co.
1889_5b 1889 Forty-five years of registration statistics, proving vaccination to be both useless and dangerous. In two parts. Wallace, Alfred Russel London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 10668 London: E.W. Allen
1889_6 1889 Results of an investigation into the Sheffield small-pox epidemic of 1887. Hainsworth, Robert London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 5988 Leeds: Oldfield, Brooke, & Co.
1889_7 1889 The spread of leprosy: a West Indian complaint Tebb, William Scott London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 2075 The Homæopathic World, May, 1889
1889_8 1889 Notes on vaccination dedicated to the Board of Guardians for the Union of West Bromwich Arnold, William; Carr, Arthur T; Proverbs, Thomas; Trobridge, Arthur London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 4338 London: E.W. Allen
1889_9 1889 The vaccination dilemma: &c. A word to our legislators [ Haughton, Edward London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 5760 London: Digby and Long and E.W. Allen
1890_2 1890 The question of compulsory vaccination, illustrated by fifty-six unpublished cases of illness and death. Fox, Charles LSE Selected Pamphlets 24831 London: E.W. Allen
1891_1 1891 A personal statement of the results of vaccination Tebb, William Scott London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 920 not visible
1891_2 1891 Eleventh annual report of the London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination for the year ending 31st March, 1891. LSACV London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 1466 LSACV
1891_3 1891 The public health. Leprosy and vaccination Tebb, William Scott London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 6914 London: E.W. Allen
1891_4 1891 Vaccination prosecutions, and the Royal Vaccination Commission: the duty of Guardians editorial London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Library & Archives Service 1415 The Birmingham Daily Gazette, 2 July, 1891
1892_1 1892 Which? Sanitation and sanatory [sic] remedies, or vaccination and the drug treatment? Pickering, John Wellcome Collection 172500 London: E.W. Allen
1892_2 1892 Leprosy & Vaccination (shorter version pp. 15-19) Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 864 The Tocsin
1893_0 1893 Pasteur and Jenner. The Hospital, 13(330), 262. Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 489 The Hospital, 13 (330), 262
1893_1 1893 Leprosy & Vaccination (The recrudescence of leprosy and its causation; a popular treatise) Tebb, William Scott The Whale 106384 London: Swan Sonnenschein & Co.
1894_2 1894 Brief story of fourteen years’ struggle for parental emancipation from the vaccination tyranny: the Royal Commission on Vaccination Tebb, William Scott LSE Selected Pamphlets 6823 London: E.W. Allen
1894_5b 1894 The vaccination question: a letter addressed by permission to the Right Hon. H.H. Asquith … Hutton, Arthur Wollaston Wellcome Collection 42096 London: Methuen
1894_6 1894 Royal Commissioners Fourth Interim Report (p.200) Collinson, Joseph JSTOR 4109 The Homæopathic World 29.1894 pp200 & 296-7
1895_3 1895 Vaccination and Skin Disease, newspaper (left) Thompson, Margaret Wellcome Collection 195 East London Observer
1895_4 1895 A catalogue of anti-vaccination literature. LSACV LSE Selected Pamphlets 10777 London: E.W. Allen
1895_5b 1895 The vaccination question, being the second issue of a letter addressed by permission in the autumn of 1894 to the Right Hon. H.H. Asquith ... together with a letter addressed by permission in the autumn of 1895 to the Right Hon. Arthur James Balfour .. Hutton, Arthur Wollaston University of California Libraries 63627 London: Methuen
1896_4b 1896 (1903) The minority report of the Royal Commission on Vaccination Collins, William Job, Sir (Jnr); Picton, James Allanson Wellcome Collection 54193 Redhill: Surrey Fine Art Press
1896_14 1896 The Case Against Vaccination. An Address at Goddard’s Assembly Rooms, Gloucester, Saturday Jan 25th 1896 Hadwen, Walter Robert Internet Archive 12588 British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection
1896_15 1896? What about the “discoverer” of Vaccination?: Was Jenner a Charlatan? Hadwen, Walter Robert Internet Archive 5000 British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection
1897_2 1897 Extraordinary conduct of Mr. Shiel: refusing to vaccinate a dying child. Longman, Frederick LSE Selected Pamphlets 616 “The Reformer” ?
1897_4 1897 State vaccination: with special reference to some principles of ancient Judaism. Levy, Joseph Hiam LSE Selected Pamphlets 8227 London: PS King & Son
1897_5 1897 A review of the annual reports of the medical officers of health for the city of Gloucester from 1875 to 1895: with special regard to the alleged sanitary defects, which conduced to the recent small-pox epidemic in that city, etc. Trobridge, Arthur JSTOR 14185 Gloucester: Chance & Bland
1897_6 1897 A Royal Commission’s arithmetic: a criticism of vaccination statistics and a plea for fresh figures and fair inferences. Paul, Alexander LSE Selected Pamphlets 14202 London: PS King & Son
1898_1 1898 Vaccination delusion enforcement a crime Wallace, Alfred Russel Project Gutenberg 31997 London: Swan Sonnenschein & Co.
1898_2 1898 Vaccination, or, Blood poisoning with animal diseases Heath, Edward Alfred Wellcome Collection 10228 Heath & Co
1898_5 1898 Smallpox at Gloucester: a reply to Dr. Coupland’s Report: (reprinted from “The reformer”, December 1897, and January and February, 1898) / by W.R. Hadwen. Hadwen, Walter Robert Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical Library 14374 NAVL
1899_2 1899 What it costs to be vaccinated: the pains and penalties of an unjust law. Collinson, Joseph LSE Selected Pamphlets 13603 London: Wm. Reeves/A & HB Bonner
1899_3 1899 The vaccination act of 1898: reasons why parliament was right to relax the compulsory clauses of previous vaccination acts. Fawcett, Millicent Garrett LSE Selected Pamphlets 9385 London: Women’s Printing Society
1899_4 1899 A century of vaccination and what it teaches Tebb, William Scott Wellcome Collection 128721 London: Swan Sonnenschein & Co.
1901_1 1901 The army and navy: a demonstration of the uselessness of vaccination Wallace, Alfred Russel Royal College of Surgeons of England 920 NAVL
1902_2 1902 Mr Bernard Shaw on Vaccination Shaw, George Bernard Wellcome Collection 1159 BMJ
1902_6 1902 Vaccination Absurdities and Contradictions Hadwen, Walter Robert Internet Archive 10980 NAVL
1903_1 1903 Why I am an anti-vaccinist Swan, Joseph P. Wellcome Collection 2738 NAVL; Liverpool & District AVL
1903_3 1903 Mr Walter Long & the Imperial Vaccination League Hadwen, Walter Robert Wellcome Collection 53385 not visible
1904_1 1904 What is vaccine lymph? Aitchbee, J. Wellcome Collection 3008 Joseph Scott
1906_1 1906 Exit Dr. Jenner: a speech at the Annual Meeting of the National Anti-Vaccination League in Caxton Hall, Westminster, on 27th February, 1905 Creighton, Charles Royal College of Surgeons of England 5102 NAVL
1906_2a 1906 Professional opinion adverse to vaccination: British Furnival, William James Royal College of Surgeons of England 29706 Stone, Staffordshire: The Author
1906_3b 1907 Pickings from pro-vaccinist polemics Furnival, William James Royal College of Surgeons of England 41757 Stone, Staffordshire: The Author
1906_4 1906 Professional opinion adverse to vaccination: American, colonial and continental Furnival, William James Royal College of Surgeons of England 45614 Stone, Staffordshire: The Author
Die Dokumente als *txt Dateien: https://github.com/QuoVaDis-LancasterUniversity/VicVaDis/
Sprachwissenschaftliche Analysen der viktorianischen Impfgegnerliteratur
Zur viktorianischen Anti-Impfliteratur gibt es einiges an wissenschaftlicher sprachlicher Analyse. Was fehlt ist die fachlich inhaltliche Analyse.
FICHMAN, M. & KEEELAN, J.E., 2007. Register’s logic: the anti-vaccination arguments of Alfred Russel Wallace and their role in the debates over compulsory vaccination in England, 1870-1907. Studies in History and Philosophy of Biological and Biomedical Sciences 38 : 585-607. (doi:10.1016/j.shpsc.2007.06.006) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17893067/
SMITH, C.H. & BECCALONI, G. (eds), 2008. Natural selection and beyond. The intellectual legacy of Alfred Russel Wallace. Oxford : Oxford University Press.
WEBER, T.P., 2010. Alfred Russel Wallace and the Antivaccination movement in Victorian England. Emerging Infectious Diseases 16 (4) : 664-668. doi:10.3201/eid1604.090434; https://wwwnc.cdc./gov/eid/article/16/4/09-0434_article https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3321934/
Newsom Kerr ML. An 'arsenal for the supply of ammunition for the defence of vaccination': the Jenner Society and anti-anti-vaccinationism in England, 1896-1906. Med Hist. 2025 Jan;69(1):76-98. doi: 10.1017/mdh.2024.28. Epub 2025 Feb 21. PMID: 39980375; PMCID: PMC12041328. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39980375/
Tafuri S, Martinelli D, Prato R, Germinario C. Dalla lotta per la libertà alla negazione dell'evidenza: storia dei movimenti anti-vaccinisti in Europa [From the struggle for freedom to the denial of evidence: history of the anti-vaccination movements in Europe]. Ann Ig. 2011 Mar-Apr;23(2):93-9. Italian. PMID: 21770225. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21770225/
Durbach N. ‘They might as well brand us’: working-class resistance to compulsory vaccination in Victorian England. Soc Hist Med. 2000 Apr;13(1):45-62. doi: 10.1093/shm/13.1.45. PMID: 11624425. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11624425/
Demjén, Z., Brezina, V., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Hardaker, C., Gleave, R. and Semino, E. (2025) ‘I am still unsure…’ – Spontaneous expressions of vaccine indecision on Mumsnet, Applied Corpus Linguistics. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.acorp.2025.100122
Flusberg, S. J., Mackey, A., & Semino, E. (2024). Seatbelts and raincoats, or banks and castles: Investigating the impact of vaccine metaphors. PLOS ONE, 19(1), e0294739. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0294739.
Hardaker, C., Deignan, A., Semino, E., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Demjén, Z., Sanderson, C., Gatherer, D. (2023). The Victorian anti-vaccination discourse corpus (VicVaDis): construction and exploration. Digital Scholarship in the Humanities. https://doi.org/10.1093/llc/fqad075
Semino, E., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Deignan, A., Demjen, Z., Hardaker, C., & Mackey, A. (2023). Narratives, information and manifestations of resistance to persuasion in online discussions of HPV vaccination. Health Communication. https://doi.org/10.1080/10410236.2023.2257428.
Semino, E., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Demjén, Z., & Hardaker, C. (2023). Pro-vaccination personal narratives in response to online hesitancy about the HPV vaccine: The challenge of tellability. Discourse & Society, 0(0). https://doi.org/10.1177/09579265231181075.
Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Demjén, Z., Gatherer, D., Hardaker, C., & Semino, E. (2022). ‘Am I being unreasonable to vaccinate my kids against my ex’s wishes?’–A corpus linguistic exploration of conflict in vaccination discussions on Mumsnet Talk’s AIBU forum. Discourse, Context & Media, 48, 100624. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dcm.2022.100624.
Semino, E., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Demjén, Z., Gleave, R. and Mackey, A. (2025) ‘It’s a shot, not a vaccine like MMR’: A new type of vaccine-specific scepticism on Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vaccine X. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvacx.2025.100620
Demjén, Z., Semino, E. and Gleave, R. (2025) A jab is not a vaccine; It’s a shot, Public Health, 245, 105815. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.puhe.2025.105815
Semino, E., Gatherer, D., Coltman-Patel, T., Dance, W., Deignan, A. and Hardaker, C. (2025) Anti-Vaccination Discourse in Victorian England: Key semantic domains and parallels with present-day anti-vaccination arguments. In Brookes, G., Curry, N., McEnery, T. and Putland. E. (eds) Historical Medical Discourse. Routledge.
Semino, E. (2025) Better communication about vaccines could tackle scepticism. The BMJ; https://www.bmj.com/content/389/bmj.r865
Inoculating England: The English Court’s Proto-Public Health Movement Against Smallpox Research Thesis
Kopel J. An exploration of vaccination in the 19th century through the eyes of Dr. Albert Mackey. Proc (Bayl Univ Med Cent). 2022 Mar 24;35(4):505-509. doi: 10.1080/08998280.2022.2052478. PMID: 35754572; PMCID: PMC9196845. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9196845/
Durbach, N. (2005). Bodily matters. https://doi.org/10.1215/9780822386506
The Expose hatte eine weitere kleine Liste von 25 weiteren historischen, impfkritischen Büchern.
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/04/vaccines-have-caused-serious-harm-for-200-years/
Die Bücher sind so alt, dass sie gemeinfrei sind.
Ich habe die Bücher, soweit ich sie finden konnte, verlinkt.
The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination (1957), Eleanor McBean, PhD, ND
Teilweise bei google einsehbar: https://books.google.de/books?id=31QtmHLg77IC&printsec=frontcover&hl=sk&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false
A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches (1898), William Scott Tebb, MA, MD, DPH
Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous From 45 Years of Registration Statistics (1885), Alfred R. Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils (1882), Robert A. Gunn, MD
Compulsory Vaccination: The Crime Against the School Child (1915), Chas. M. (Charles Michael) Higgins
The Truth about Vaccination and Immunization (1951), Lily Loat, secretary of the National Anti-Vaccination League of London
Leicester: Sanitation versus Vaccination Its Vital Statistics Compared with Those of Other Towns, the Army, Navy, Japan, and England and Wales (1912), By J.T. Biggs, J.P.
The Vaccination Question (1895), Arthur Wollaston Hutton, MA
Vaccination a Delusion: Its Penal Enforcement a Crime (1898), Alfred Russel Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
Vaccination a Curse and Menace to Personal Liberty With Statistics Showing Its Dangers and Criminality (Tenth Edition, 1913), James Martin Peebles, MD, MA, PhD
Dr. C.G.G. Nittinger’s Evils of Vaccination (1856), C. Charles Schieferdecker, MD
The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience An Appeal for Reconsideration (1914), C. Killick Millard, M.D., D.Sc.
Jenner and Vaccination: A Strange Chapter of Medical History (1889), Charles Creighton, MD
The Horrors of Vaccination: Exposed and Illustrated (1919), Charles M. Higgins
Vaccination: The Story of a Great Delusion (1885), William White
Vital Statistics in the United States, 1940-1960 (1968), Robert D. Grove, Alice M. Hetzel, US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare
The Mandatory Vaccination Plan National Immunization Policy Council (1977)
The Fraud of Vaccination (1923), Walter Hadwen, JP., MD, LRCP., MRCS, LSA, From “Truth,” January 3, 1923
The Dream & Lie of Louis Pasteur (Originally Pasteur: Plagiarist, Imposter) (1942), R.B. Pearson
The Fallacy of Vaccination (1911), John Pitcairn, President of the Anti-Vaccination League of America
The Case Against Vaccination (1896), Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA
A Catalogue of Anti-Vaccination Literature (1882, 2018): The London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination, 114 Victoria Street, Westminster
Durch Zufall bei der Suche der Quellen gefunden:
1805: Cow-pox inoculation no security against small-pox infection / by William Rowley. To which are added, the modes of treating the beastly new diseases produced from cow pox, explained by two coloured copper-plate engravings, as cow-pox mange, cow-pox ulcers, cow-pox evil or abscess, cow-pox mortification, &c., with the author's certain, experienced, and successful mode of inoculating for the small pox, which now becomes necessary from cow-pox failure, &c. | Wellcome Collection
1810: The vaccine scourge. No. III. Containing the Cambridge report, with a poetical & philosophical epistle from a bone-setter : a rod for the fool's back. | Wellcome Collection
1867: Researches upon 'spurious vaccination,' or the abnormal phenomena accompanying and following vaccination in the Confederate Army, during the recent American Civil War, 1861-1865 / by Joseph Jones. | Wellcome Collection
1873: Vaccination a Folly and a Crime
1873: Murder and Mutilation!
1874: The Knell of Compulsory Vaccination
1881: Vaccination : a letter to Dr. W.B. Carpenter, C.B., &c.;, &c.;, &c.; / by P.A. Taylor
1882: Two cases of acute general psoriasis following vaccination / by George H. Rohé. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/dsu4yzf8
1882: Remarks on “Pasteur’s discoveries in disease prevention” / by J. Dobson. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/gs9fcevu
1882: Dr. F.W. Barry's report to the Local Government Board on a death which was alleged to have been caused by vaccination in the northern district of the Derby union / [Fred. W. Barry]. | Wellcome Collection
1891: Exposing the Evils of Vaccination
1893: Vaccination eruptions : original research / by Thomas Dobson Poole. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection.
1896: The Report of the Royal Commission on Vaccination Br Med J1896;2 doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.2.1860.453 Published 22 August 1896) Cite this as: Br Med J 1896;2:453
1906: The inoculation accident at Manila, P.I., in 1906 / by W.M. Haffkine ; and, Accidental inoculation with the virus of plague / by Paul C. Freer. | Wellcome Collection
1933: The golden calf : an exposure of vaccine-therapy / by Charles W. Forward. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/m4qjhjrm http://www.whale.to/v/golden_calf.html
1967: The hazards of immunization / [Sir Graham S. Wilson].
Einige alte deutsche Bücher und Zeitschriften zum Thema Impfgegnerschaft
Blattern und Schutzpocken-Impfung: Oeffentliche Anklage: Impfgegner c/a Reichsgesundheitsamt; kritische Beleuchtung und Widerlegung der Irrthümer der im Kaiserlichen Gesundheitsamt bearbeitete Denkschrift zur Beurtheilung des Nutzens des Impfgesetzes; dem deutschen Volke gewidmet vom Berliner Impfgegner-Verein (1896)
Impfung, Impfgeschaft, und Impftechnik: ein kurzer Leitfaden für Studierende und Aerzte (1892)
Zur Impffrage. Resultate der Vaccination und Revaccination vom Beginn der Impfung bis heute nach den Quellen bearbeitet
Die Impfung in dem Lichte der Geschichte, der Statistik, der Heilkunde, des Rechts, der Moral und der Religion (1881)
Ein offenes Wort gegen Impfung and Impfzwang [electronic resource] : gerichtet an das K. Sächs. Landes-Medicinal-Collegium (1820)
Dr. Heinrich Hansjakob - Ein Büchlein Über Das Impfen - Freiburg 1869
Die Lungenseuche-Impfung. Eine kritische Untersuchungen 1868
Der Kampf wider die Impfung im Volk und Parlament von England, nebst populären öffentlich gehaltenen Vorträgen bewährter englischer Aerzte und Menschenfreunde, welche sorglichen Eltern ehrlichen Rath geben: ob sie ihre Kinder impfen lassen sollen 1867
Zur Frage der Uebertragung der Syphilis durch die Schutzpockenimpfung und über die Methode der impfung direkt von der Kuh 1867
Das Gesetz der Schutzpocken-Impfung im Königreiche Bayern, in seinen Folgen und seiner Bedeutung für andere Staaten 1862
Die Schutzpocken-impfung völlig unnütz und verderben bringend 1861
Die Kuhpocken-Impfung; eine Beantwortung der vom General Board of Health in London aufgestellten Fragen 1857
Klinische studien über vakzination und vakzinale allergie / Von dr C. v. Pirquet. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/gwqwat99
Die Geschichte der Blattern-Impfung mit dem Impstoffe von der Arabischen Pocke, chronologisch-synchronisch und ethnographisch dargestellt 1829
Oidtmann, Heinrich: Auf der Anklagebank, weil ich gegen meine wissenschaftliche Ueberzeugung meine Kinder nicht wollte impfen lassen 1878
Ein offenes Wort gegen Impfung and Impfzwang : gerichtet an das K. Sächs. Landes-Medicinal-Collegium / von F. Germann. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/efqx96tp
'Das falsche Dogma von der Impfung und seine Rückwirkung auf Wissenschaft und Staat' - Details | MDZ
Versuch einer Kritik der Schutzpockenimpfung / von W. Reitz. | Wellcome Collection
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Die Impfung ein Mißbrauch'| MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Die Impfzeit und die Protestanten gegen Jenner's Gift u. Zauber'| MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Gott und Abgott oder die Impfhexe' | MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Das schwarze Buch vom Impfen' | MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Das ärztliche Concordat' | MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Die Staatsmagie der Impfung und die üblen Gesundheitsverhältnisse der Bevölkerung vor der Abgeordneten-Kammer Würtembergs oder Was ist Wahrheit?' | MDZ
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Staat und Volk im Zweifel an der Vaccination', MDZ
Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Ueber die 50jährige Impfvergiftung des württembergischen Volkes. 1 / Ueber die 50jährige Impfvergiftung des württembergischen Volkes / von C.G.G. Nittinger. (n.d.). Wellcome Collection. https://wellcomecollection.org/works/gz6qkkgb
'Nittinger, Carl Georg Gottlob: Ueber die 50jährige Impfvergiftung des württembergischen Volkes. 2' | MDZ
Das schwarze Buch von Impfen : Zeugnisse und Thatsachen : die Impfzeit und die Protestanten gegen Jenner's Gift und Zauber / von C.G.G. Nittinger. | Wellcome Collection
Der Impfzwanggegner : Monatsschrift für Volksgesundheit und gegen ärztliche Irrlehren ; Haupt-Organ des Deutschen Reichsverbandes zur Bekämpfung der Impfung, des Deutschen Vereins impfzwangsgegnerischer Aerzte und des Deutschen Vereins impfgegnerischer Juristen 1886
Der Impfgegner : Monatsschrift für praktische Volkswohlfahrt und naturgemäße Gesundheitspflege / herausgegeben vom Deutschen Reichsverband zur Bekämpfung der Impfung (DRBI) 1883
Die Zeitschrift “Der Impfgegner” müsste man unter modernen Aspekten analysieren.
Das wäre eine interessante Promotion für jemanden in Köln im Bereich Medizingeschichte, da scheint die Zeitschrift in der Medizinischen Fakultät vorhanden zu sein. Ich werde eine Fernleihe über meine alte UB versuchen, sobald meine UB-Karte wieder aktiviert ist.
Das Thema müsste man medizinhistorisch sauber aufarbeiten. Wie war die damalige Argumentation und Datenlage?
Einige Jahrgänge gibt/gab es bei ebay:
https://www.ebay.de/itm/396987332543
Beim Impfreport gibt es auch noch eine Liste mit historischer Literatur, die teils direkt beim Impfreport gehostet werden: impfkritik.d - Zeitdokumente
Bern, 1993: Die Pocken im Kanton Bern während dem 18. und 19. Jahrhundert
Lizensiatsarbeit von Erich Siffert, Schweiz; Online-Version, 134 Seiten
Brooklyn, New York, 1920_ Horrors of Vaccination exposed and illustrated
Petitition to the President to abolish compulsory vaccination in army and navy (externe Link) Chas M. Higgins
BGH-Urteil von 1953: Erster in Deutschland anerkannter Impfschaden
Scan des Original-Dokuments
Frankfurt a. M. 1912: Impf-Friedhof Hugo Wegener
Was das Volk, die Sachverständigen und die Regierung vom ‘Segen der Impfung’ wissen
Erster Band mit mehr als 36.000 Impfschäden und 139 Abbildungen
Kommentar von Hans U. P. Tolzin
Dresden 1911: Dr. Th. Chalybäus Die staatlich Lymphanstalt und die Gewinnung tierische Schutzpockenlymphe in Dresden
Frankfurt a. M. 1911: Hugo Wegener Segen der Impfung Wenig von Vielem
Dresden 1911: Dr. Th. Chalybäus Die staatlich Lymphanstalt und die Gewinnung tierische Schutzpockenlymphe in Dresden
Frankfurt a. M. 1911: Hugo Wegener Unerhört! Verteidigung und Angriff eines Staatsbürgers. Gegen Kirchner!
Berlin 1909: Sanitätsrat Dr. Bilfinger, Vorsitzender des Vereins impfgegnerischer Ärzte
Eine ernste Volksgefahr Aus meinem dreißigjährigen Kampfe gegen die höchst bedenkliche Impfzwangs-Einrichtung
Battle Creek, Michigan, 1900 N E U: J. M. Peebles, A. M., M. D., PH. D.
Vaccination a Curse And a Menace to Personal Liberty, with Statistic Showings Its Dangers and Criminality
344 Seiten, diverse Formate, PDF = 16 Megabyte (externer Link, zuletzt geprüft am 28.7.2018)
London, 1897: The Royal Commission
A Report on Vaccination and its Results 1989-1897
(Mit Minderheitenvotum zweier Mitglieder der Königlichen Kommission)
514 Seiten, aufrufbar auf archive.org
Berlin 1897: Die Impffrage vor dem Strafgericht
nebst Urteil der Sachverständigen
Auszug aus dem stenographischen Bericht der Verhandlung gegen den Redakteur des “Impfgegner” Reinh. Gerling
Berlin 1896: Reinhold Gerling, Berliner Impfgegnerverein
Blattern und Schutzpockenimpfung Öffentliche Anklage: Impfgegner c a. Reichsgesundheitsamt Kritische Beleuchtung und Widerlegung der Irrtümer der im kaiserlichen Gesundheitsamt bearbeteten Denkschrift zur Beurteilung des Nutzens des Impfgesetzes
abgeschriebene Version
Berlin 1896: Denkschrift Blattern und Schutzpockenimpfung
Kaiserliches Gesundheitsamt
Leipzig 1894: Commentar zu dem Reichs-Impfgesetze vom 8. April 1874
H. Martini, Rechtsanwalt in Leipzig
Leipzig 1891: Dr. J. Ruhemann
Die Influenza in dem Winter 1889/90 nebst einem Rückblick auf frühere Influenzapandemien (externer Link)
Leipzig 1891: Oberstlieutenant a. D. P. Spohr
Die Folgen der Impfung in Volk und Armee
Ein Gutachten aufgrund 48jähriger Erfahrungen
Dresden 1890: Herausgegeben vom Impfzwangsgegnerverein zu Dresden
Der Impfspiegel 300 Aussprüche ärztlicher Autoritäten über die Impffrage.
Originale dieses Dokumentes sind u.a. in folgenden Bibliotheken zu finden: Stadtbibliothek Moenchen-Gladbach, Universitäts- und Landesbibliothek Düsseldorf (Signatur: M-3-681), Institut für Geschichte der Medizin (medb766.i34)
PDF-Datei,159 kb (leicht fehlerbereinigte Version Feb. 2007)
Dresden, Nov. 1890: Der Impfspiegel - Nachtrag
Herausgegeben vom Impfzwangsgegner-Verein zu Dresden. ERKLÄRUNG: Die unterzeichneten Aerzte erklären durch ihre eigenhändige Unterschrift...
Ein Original dieses Dokumentes befindet sich u. a. in der Stadtbibliothek Mönchen-Gladbach. - PDF-Datei, 526 kb
Stuttgart, 1890: Dr. med. H. Lahmann Koch und die Kochianer
Cöln, 1882: Eine Reise mit der Impflanzette in ferne Länder
Vortrag, gehalten am 11. October 1881 auf dem internationalen Congresse der Impfgegner zu Cöln
Prof. Dr. Ad. Vogt
Gegen den Impfzwang Zitate von John Most, Mitglied des Deutschen Reichstags von 1874 bis 1878
Düsseldorf 1877: Weshalb ich meine Kinder nicht habe impfen lassen
Dr. H. Oidtmann als Impfgegner vor dem Polizeigericht - Eine Verteidigungsschrift
Leipzig, 1875
Prof. Dr. med. H. F. Germann, Universität Leipzig
Historisch-kritische Studien über den jetzigen Stand der Impffrage, Band I
Historisch-kritische Studien über den jetzigen Stand der Impffrage, Band II
Historisch-kritische Studien über den jetzigen Stand der Impffrage, Band IIII
Freiburg, 1870_ Zwanzig Briefe über Menschenpocken- und Kuhpockenimpfung
Prof. Dr. A. Kußmaul
Freiburg 1869: Ein Büchlein über das Impfen
Heinrich Hansjakob
Leipzig 1868: Schmidt’s Jahrbücher der in- und ausländischen gesammten Medicin Band 137 redigiert von Prof. Dr. Hermann Eberhard Richter und Prof. Dr. Adolf Winter
Stuttgart & Leipzig, 1867: Zur Frage der Übertragung der Syphilis durch die Schutzpockenimpung und über die Methode der Impfung direkt von der Kuh
Dr. W. Heyd
Erlangen, 1865: Beobachtungen über die Pocken
Programm zum Eintritt in den akad. Sennat der Friedrich-Alex.-Universität zu Erlangen Prof. Dr. Hugo von Ziemsen
Kassel, 1864: Über das Gemeinschädliche der Kuhpocken-Impfung
Friedrich Becker, Direktor der schwedisch-heilgymnastischen Anstalt zu Kassel
Selbstverlag Berlin, 1861: Die Schutzppcken-Impfung - völlig unnütz und Verderben bringend. Aus statistischen Tabellen und durch die berühmtesten Autorittäten nachgewiesen. Dr. med. Arthur Lutze
Leipzig & Heidelberg 1860: Radicale Heilung der Syphilis vermittelst Kuhpockenvaccination gegründet auf physiologische Data und bestätigt durch klinische Beobachtungen Wilhelm Jeltschinsky, Arzt bei der Hospitalklinik der Kaiserl. Moskauschen Universität
Dr. Louis Pappenheim, Docent an der Universität Berlin etc.
Handbuch der Sanitätspolizei nach eignen Untersuchungen bearbeitet
Band I, Berlin 1858 Band I, Berlin 1868 Band II, Berlin 1859
Stuttgart/Tübingen, 1840: Der gegenwärtige Zustand der Vaccination
John Abron M.D.
Stuttgart, 1839: Über Kuhpocken an Kühen Prof. E. Hering
Stuttgart, 1838: Historisch-kritische Darstellung der Pockenseuchen des gesamten Impf- und Revaccinationswesens im Königreiche Württemberg Innerhalb der fünf Jahre Juli 1831 bis Juni 1836, Prof. Dr. Franz Heim
Leipzig, 1812: Neue Entdeckungen über die Kuhpocken, die Mauke und die Schaafpocken Ludwig Sacco, Generaldirektor der Vaccination im Königreiche Italien
Erfurt, 1802: Die Pocken sind ausgerottet!
Ein Handbuch für Ärzte und Nichtärzte, die die Geschichte der Kuhpocken in ihrem ganzen Umfange kennen lernen und die Impfung der Schutzblattern, die größte Entdeckung des achtzehnten Jahrhunderts, zweckmäßig anwenden und befördern wollen. Hofrat und Professor Hecker zu Erfurt
England, 1800: A Continuation of Facts and Observations Relative to the Variolæ Vaccinæ, or Cow-Pox Edward Jenner
England, 1799: Further Observations on the Variolæ Vaccinæ, or Cow-Pox
Edward Jenner
England, 1798: An Inquiry Into the Causes and Effects of the Variolæ Vaccinæ, Or Cow-Pox Edward Jenner
Berkeley in Gloucestershire, 1798 (übersetzter Nachdruck von 1911)
Untersuchungen über die Ursachen und Wirkungen der Kuhpocken
Edward Jenner
(übersetzt und eingeleitet von Prof. Dr. Viktor Fossel)
Berlin, 1786: Untersuchung wie den Blattern zuvorzukommen sei
John Hangarth (Übersetzt von Dr. Joh. Fr. Ludw. Cappel)
Wittenberg, 1721: Das Blatter-Beltzen Oder Die Art und Weise, die Blattern durch künstliche Einpfropffung zu erwecken Prof. Abraham Vater
Claire Hardaker, Alice Deignan, Elena Semino, Tara Coltman-Patel, William Dance, Zsófia Demjén, Chris Sanderson, Derek Gatherer, The Victorian anti-vaccination discourse corpus (VicVaDis): construction and exploration, Digital Scholarship in the Humanities, Volume 39, Issue 1, April 2024, Pages 162–174, https://doi.org/10.1093/llc/fqad075 https://academic.oup.com/dsh/article/39/1/162/7330453
