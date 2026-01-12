Impfung wurde nach 2021 zu einer gesellschaftlichen Frage. Impfkritik wurde damit auch zu einer gesellschaftlichen Frage. Die Argumente scheinen sich nicht wirklich geändert zu haben ABER die Datenlage der Impfgegner ist heutzutage deutlich besser als jene der Impfanhänger.

The Victorian Anti-Vaccination Discourse Corpus (VicVaDis)

Im englischsprachigen Raum setzt man sich aktuell bereits linguistisch (nicht inhaltlich!) mit der viktorianischen, impfkritischen Literatur auseinander. Man zerlegt den Inhalt in einzelne Sätze und analysiert diese nach Wortwahl, Kollokationen …

Eine für den Teilnehmer ungefährliche Auseinandersetzung mit dem Text, weil er den Inhalt so nicht wirklich erfasst und die zusammenhanglose Satzdatenbank basierend auf seinen Vorurteilen und den Vorgaben der Geldgeber hin untersuchen kann.

“Dieser Artikel stellt das 3,5 Millionen Wörter umfassende Victorian Anti-Vaccination Discourse Corpus (VicVaDis) vor und untersucht es. Das Korpus soll eine (frei zugängliche) historische Quelle für die Untersuchung der frühesten öffentlichen Bedenken und Argumente gegen Impfungen in England liefern, die sich um die obligatorische Impfung gegen Pocken in der zweiten Hälfte des 19. Jahrhunderts drehten. Es besteht aus 133 Anti-Impf-Broschüren und -Publikationen, die zwischen 1854 und 1906 gesammelt wurden, einem Zeitraum von 53 Jahren, der in etwa mit der viktorianischen Ära (1837–1901) übereinstimmt. Dieser Zeitraum wurde gewählt, um die Zeit zwischen dem Impfgesetz von 1853, das die Pockenimpfung für Babys zur Pflicht machte, und dem Gesetz von 1907, das die Impfpflicht faktisch beendete, zu erfassen. Nach einem Überblick über den historischen Hintergrund beschreibt dieser Artikel die Begründung, den Aufbau und die Konzeption des Korpus und zeigt dann, wie es genutzt werden kann, um die wichtigsten Argumente gegen die Impfpflicht mit Hilfe von allgemein zugänglichen korpuslinguistischen Werkzeugen zu untersuchen. Wo es angebracht ist, werden Parallelen zwischen den Impfskepsis und den Argumenten der Viktorianer und denen des 21. Jahrhunderts gezogen. Insgesamt zeigt dieser Artikel das Potenzial der Korpusanalyse, um unser Verständnis der historischen Bedenken gegenüber Impfungen zu erweitern.”

Sehr klassische Sprachanalyse mit einem Programm, das ich auch im Anglistikstudium genutzt habe. https://www.laurenceanthony.net/software/antconc/

Im Prinzip Wortsortiersoftware, die verhindert, dass man sich mit dem Inhalt befassen muss. Man kann einfach inhaltsfrei Sätze nach Satzbau hin statistisch analysieren.

Spannender als das Paper ist die Liste der 133 verwendeten Dokumente:

fqad075_supplementary_data.docx

Einige sind digital als pdf verfügbar, die habe ich verlinkt. Beim Rest muss man mit den *.txt Dateien des Corpus leben.

Die Dokumente als *txt Dateien: https://github.com/QuoVaDis-LancasterUniversity/VicVaDis/

Sprachwissenschaftliche Analysen der viktorianischen Impfgegnerliteratur

Zur viktorianischen Anti-Impfliteratur gibt es einiges an wissenschaftlicher sprachlicher Analyse. Was fehlt ist die fachlich inhaltliche Analyse.

Einige alte deutsche Bücher und Zeitschriften zum Thema Impfgegnerschaft

Das Thema müsste man medizinhistorisch sauber aufarbeiten. Wie war die damalige Argumentation und Datenlage?

Einige Jahrgänge gibt/gab es bei ebay:

https://www.ebay.de/itm/396987332543

Beim Impfreport gibt es auch noch eine Liste mit historischer Literatur, die teils direkt beim Impfreport gehostet werden: impfkritik.d - Zeitdokumente