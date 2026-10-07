Ich habe Perplexity gebeten, die ARE und SARI Daten des RKI zu ziehen, mir Grafiken zu erstellen und die Daten als XLS herauszugeben.
Das war das Ergebnis:
Die ARE-Daten des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) erfassen die Häufigkeit und Entwicklung von akuten respiratorischen Erkrankungen (ARE) – also akuten Infektionen der Atemwege wie Erkältungen, Influenza (Grippe), COVID-19 und RSV.
Die SARI-Daten des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) erfassen Fälle von schweren akuten respiratorischen Infektionen (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections). Während die allgemeinen ARE-Daten alle (auch milden) Atemwegserkrankungen abbilden, konzentrieren sich die SARI-Daten speziell auf die schweren Krankheitsverläufe, die eine stationäre Behandlung im Krankenhaus erfordern.
Ich habe die KI gefragt, ob es in den ARE und SARI Daten auffällige Phasen gibt, die von der Norm abweichen.
Die Daten sprechen für sich selbst.
Auch wenn man die SARI Daten seit Beginn des Systems in 2014 grafisch darstellt, es ändert sich nichts.
Es gab keine Pandemie.
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So, the last remaining "truth" about Covid-19 namely, "a pandemic the likes of which we had not seen in 100 years", has now been disproven too. "THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC."
At this point, when I reflect on the coordinated messaging and actions taken by the media, medical, political, legal, and corporate institutions, throughout the West, and how quickly they were taken; I can only conclude, there exists only one organization in the world with the means, motive, and opportunity, to pull off such a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY; and that is the WEF or World Enslavement Forum as I like to call them.
Orwell predicted we would all be SUGGESTED INTO SERVITUDE in the near future. I believe, the way to do this is to SUGGEST the people into digital ID's, digital currency, and into their C40 and 15 minute cities. We all (like Covid-19) will eventually realize that we have voluntarily entered into a permanent state of SERVITUDE as our individual freedoms will depend upon our individual social credit scores, real time tracking 24x7, and no way to escape our new DIGITAL GULAG'S.
Lincoln fought a Civil War reluctantly to make sure our government of, by, and for, the people, did not perish from the earth. The WEF has globalized our SERVITUDE within a totalitarian technocracy blinded by Effective Altruism, and the Islamists are globalizing the Antifada within a new Caliphate blinded by the Koran.
We need to globalize SELF-GOVERNMENT within Nation states motivated by the clear sightedness of our Judeo-Christian values. Ironically, both the Communists and Islamists have parasitically lived off the very system they are trying to destroy.
There was no pandemic in Ireland either. Although there were around 1100 "Excess deaths" in April 2020 (compared to previous Aprils), that figure is similar to previous flu seasons like January 2018.
The real excess deaths started abruptly in January 2021 and have still not returned to normal (+15%):
https://ripcounties.ie/the-national-picture/