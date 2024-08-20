Februar 2021 : Start der Booster Studie während die Grundimmunisierung gerade begonnen hatte

Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate a Study as Part of Broad Development Plan to Evaluate COVID-19 Booster and New Vaccine Variants | BioNTech

2.5.4. Schlussfolgerungen zur klinischen Wirksamkeit

Eine ausgezeichnete Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs (Verhinderung von symptomatischem COVID-19) wurde bei Probanden ohne Anzeichen SARS-Cov2-Infektion gezeigt (VE 95,0 % (95 % CI: 90,3 %, 97,6 %), die in allen relevanten Untergruppen konsistent war. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass der Impfstoff auch gegen schwere COVID-19 schützt, obwohl diese Ereignisse in der Studie allerdings selten, so dass keine statistisch sichere Aussage getroffen werden kann. Es ist derzeit nicht bekannt, ob der Impfstoff vor asymptomatischen Infektionen schützt oder welche Auswirkungen er auf die Virusübertragung hat. Die Dauer des Schutzes ist nicht bekannt.

Der CHMP hält die folgenden Maßnahmen für erforderlich, um die fehlenden Wirksamkeitsdaten im Zusammenhang mit einer bedingten Zulassung:

- Der endgültige Bericht über die klinische Studie wird bis spätestens Dezember 2023 vorgelegt und unterliegt einer der Zulassung festgelegten spezifischen Verpflichtung. Damit werden langfristige Daten zur Verfügung gestellt.

Bezüglich fehlender Daten zur Bestätigung der Wirksamkeit in Untergruppen, die nicht untersucht wurden oder deren Daten sind, wird auf die Abschnitte 2.7 und 3.3 verwiesen.

19 Februar 2021 *Comirnaty, INN-tozinameran, tozinameran/riltozinameran, tozinameran/famtozinameran (europa.eu)

Rechtliche Einordnung des BMG:

For the English readers:

“Legal classification of booster vaccinations

A new delivery or administration of a vaccine within the scope of the indication does not take place outside the scope of the marketing authorization, but is a question of a doctor's therapeutic decision.

The vaccine is also used for a booster vaccination within the scope of the authorization. applied. The indication, in this case: “active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2”, continues to apply unchanged. In particular, the product information does not contain any contraindication against re-administration a few months later after a suspected or confirmed decrease in vaccination protection.

If the pharmaceutical company wishes to place the medicinal product on the market with a corresponding change to the product information (as a “booster vaccination”) - which is to be assumed - the marketing authorization would have to be amended by notification of change.

As far as we know, all pharmaceutical companies of the approved Covid-19 vaccines are working on such boosters. knowledge, are working on such booster vaccines. Nevertheless, it remains the case that nonetheless, the repetition of a treatment with an approved medicinal product by the is an intended use and is not outside the scope of the marketing authorization.

An exception would only be conceivable if the marketing authorization explicitly excluded such treatment, e.g. as a would explicitly exclude such treatment, e.g. as a warning. However, the latter is not yet the case.

The strict liability under pharmaceutical law remains unaffected. The same applies to liability, provided that the doctor's duty of care when explaining and administering the vaccine is observed. administration of the vaccine are observed. A claim for vaccination damage pursuant to Section 60 (1) sentence 1 number 1a of the Infection Protection Act also exists for subsequent vaccinations if the vaccination on the basis of an ordinance pursuant to Section 20i (3) sentence 2 number 1 letter a, also in conjunction with number 2, of the Fifth Book of the German Social Code (CoronaImpfV). “ (translated with deepl)

Presselandschaft macht Werbung für den Booster.

Wie genau verträgt sich das mit der eigentlichen Zulassung einer aktiven Immunisierung zur Prävention nach EPAR, wenn die Studien für eine Auffrischung eben dieses Produkte bereits während der “Grundimmunisierung” laufen?

Comirnaty, INN-tozinameran, tozinameran/famtozinameran, raxtozinameran, bretovameran (europa.eu)